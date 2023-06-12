How can Florida Panthers make a comeback to win the Stanley Cup? 3 things they should do in Game 5

The Florida Panthers find themselves in a hole in the Stanley Cup Finals.

They are down 3-1 in the series to the Vegas Golden Knights and need to win three straight games if they are to win the Stanley Cup. Although it is tough to do, it is not impossible, as Florida overcame a 3-1 series loss to the Boston Bruins in the first round.

With that, here are three things the Florida Panthers need to do if they are to beat the Vegas Golden Knights in three straight games.

#1. Stay out of the box

The Florida Panthers have had a hard time staying out of the box in the Stanley Cup Finals, and they can't let Vegas' power play get going.

In the first game, Vegas had six powerplays and went 2/7 on the PP, and won 5-2, with the power play being a key reason as to why. Even when the Golden Knights didn't score, taking two minutes off the clock didn't leave Florida to have a ton of time to come back.

In Game 2, Vegas went 2/4 on the powerplay, in Game 3 they went 2/6 and in Game 4 went just 0/1. Florida needs to be more disciplined as the Golden Knights' powerplay is solid and giving them that many chances isn't a recipe for success.

#2. Get traffic in front of Adin Hill

Adin Hill has been playing very well in these Stanley Cup Finals but he is not known to be a top goaltender. Throughout these playoffs, when teams have screened Hill he gets visibly frustrated and slashes the players so even if the shots don't go in, Florida can draw a penalty against him.

The Panthers need to work on getting tips and not letting Hill see the shots if they are going to score three-plus goals in Game 5 to start the comeback.

#3. Connect on the powerplay

Special teams have been terrible for the Florida Panthers as they are taking too many penalties and not converting on the power play.

In Game 1, Florida went 0/3, Game 2 saw them go 0/4, Game 3 - even though they won - went 0/5, and in Game 4 went 0/1. The Panthers are still looking for their first powerplay goal of the Cup Finals and even if they score on just a few of them, perhaps this series is 2-2 instead of 3-1.

Last year when they were swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning, their powerplay was terrible as well, so the Florida Panthers will need to find an answer quickly.

Poll : Do you think the Florida Panthers can come back and win the Stanley Cup? Yes No 0 votes