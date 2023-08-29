How many NHL players have scored eight or more points in a single game?

Achieving remarkable NHL performances frequently garners praise from fans and experts in the world of professional hockey. Scoring eight or more points in a single game is one of the best feats a player can achieve.

Throughout the NHL’s history, only a select few players have succeeded in achieving this exceptional and remarkable target.

With that said, here's a list of all NHL players that have scored eight points or more ranked from most to least recent:

#13. Sam Gagner

The most recent athlete to score eight points with four goals and four assists on February 2, 2012, against the Blackhawks is Oilers’ Sam Gagner.

#12. Bernie Nicholls

Nicholls scored eight points with two goals and six assists for the Angeles Kings against the Maple Leafs on December 1, 1988.

#11. Mario Lemieux

Lemieux is the only hockey center on the list who scored eight points thrice. Once with the Penguins against the St Louis Blues on October 15, 1988, with the Devils on December 31, 1988, and finally, with the Flyers on April 25, 1989.

#10. Patrik Sundstrom

Sundstrom became the first New Jersey Devils athlete who scored eight points with three goals and five assists in a playoff game against the Washington Capitals on April 22, 1988.

#9. Paul Coffey

Ex-NHL defenseman Coffey scored eight points with two goals and six assists against the Red Wings on March 14, 1986 while playing for the Oilers.

#8. Wayne ‘The Great One’ Gretzky

“The Great One,” Wayne Gretzky, scored eight points for the Oilers consecutively on November 19, 1983, and January 4, 1984, against the Devils and the Minnesota North Stars, respectively.

#7. Anton Stastny

Stastny's brother Anton scored eight points on the same day as his brother Peter against the Capitals with three goals and five assists on February 22, 1981.

#6. Peter Stastny

Peter Stastny scored eight points with four goals and four assists with the Nordiques against the Capitals on February 22, 1981.

#5. Bryan Trottier

Trottier is the ex-NHL center who scored eight points with five goals and three assists for the New York Islanders against the Rangers on December 23, 1978.

#4. Tom Bladon

The first defenseman to score eight points for the Philadelphia Flyers, Tom Bladon scored four goals and four assists against the Cleveland Barons on December 11, 1977.

#3. Darryl Sittler

Ex-hockey player Darryl Sittler is the only name on the list with more than eight points in a single game. He scored ten points with six goals and four assists for the Maple Leafs against the Bruins on February 7, 1976.

#2. Bert Olmstead

Former NHL left-winger Bert Olmstead secures the second position in the list, scoring eight points with four goals and four assists in a game with the Canadiens against the Chicago Blackhawks on January 9, 1954.

#1. Maurice Richard

In the first place, there is the world-renowned former NHL right-winger Maurice Richard, who scored eight points with five goals and three assists in a single game. He played for the Montreal Canadiens against the Detroit Red Wings on December 28, 1944.