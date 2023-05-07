Is Matthew Knies playing tonight against the Florida Panthers? May 7, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Matthew Knies, a promising rookie forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs, is set to miss Game 3 of the second-round series against the Florida Panthers due to a concussion. The young player, who has been a standout performer in the playoffs, is also expected to sit out Game 4 and is unlikely to return for the remainder of the series.

According to Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com, Knies suffered a concussion during the first period of the previous game. The severity of the injury prompted him to leave the ice and he did not return to the game. The absence of Knies will undoubtedly be felt by the Maple Leafs, as he has performed remarkably in the postseason, tallying one goal and three assists in seven games.

Knies' presence on the ice has been vital for the Maple Leafs, owing to his skill and importance to the team's offensive efforts. However, given his inability to play in Games 3 and 4, Toronto will need to find a viable alternative to fill the vacuum created by the injured rookie.

Zach Aston-Reese and Wayne Simmonds are two possible replacements for Knies. Both athletes have extensive experience and have proven their ability throughout their careers. Their participation in the lineup would allow the Maple Leafs to retain their offensive momentum and continue their quest for playoff success.

More on Matthew Knies's NHL achievements

The forward signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs following his team's loss in the NCAA Frozen Four championship game.

In his first three regular-season games, Matthew Knies had one assist. However, it was in the playoffs that he really made his mark. In just his second playoff game, he had an assist and was plus-2 in a critical overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He then went on to score his first NHL goal in a game against the Florida Panthers.

This success comes as no surprise to those who followed Matthew Knies' college hockey career. He was a finalist for the prestigious Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best men's player in NCAA hockey, after an impressive season where he tallied 42 points in 40 games. His strong performance also earned him a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, and he was a finalist for Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Prior to his college career, Matthew Knies spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League, where he demonstrated his scoring ability with 31 goals and 56 assists in 90 games for the Tri-City Storm.

