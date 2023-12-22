Montreal Canadiens vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Dec 22nd 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1), fresh from their recent 3-2 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche, host the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-5). The game will happen at the United Center on Friday at 8.30 p.m. ET and broadcast on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+.

Montreal Canadiens vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview

Despite a challenging season, the Chicago Blackhawks won against the Colorado Avalanche, allowing only two goals.

Connor Bedard played a crucial role with two assists. Seasonal averages for the Blackhawks include 2.37 goals scored and 3.55 goals conceded per game, ranking them 31st in offense and 29th in defense.

Bedard is the key contributor to the team's offensive efforts, with 12 goals and 16 assists.

Petr Mrazek's outstanding performance in the game included stopping 35 shots, bringing his season record to 8-10-0 with a 3.04 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens contended with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, experiencing defensive challenges.

With an average of 2.72 goals, the Canadiens face defensive struggles, allowing 3.34 goals per game. Positioned 27th in offense, they seek to revitalize their scoring capabilities.

Nick Suzuki spearheads their offensive efforts with eight goals and 18 assists. Holding 33 points, the Habs occupy the 13th spot in the East, trailing the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils by one point.

Jake Allen (4-6-2, 3.43 GAA, .904 SV%) showcased resilience in the overtime victory, halting 30 shots and breaking a six-game losing streak.

Montreal Canadiens vs Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Canadiens and Blackhawks have faced off in 654 games, including regular and playoffs. The Canadiens hold an impressive overall record of 358-191-105 (62.8%) against the Blackhawks. Currently, the Canadiens boast a three-game winning streak against their Chicago counterparts. In regular season matchups alone, the Canadiens maintain a strong 308-162-103 (62.7%) record against the Blackhawks. Their playoff history involves 17 encounters, with the Canadiens leading the Blackhawks with a 12-5 series record. Presently, the Canadiens enjoy a five-series winning streak against the Blackhawks. The Canadiens' longest winning streak over the Blackhawks is a remarkable 13 games, starting from Feb 9, 1946, with a 6-2 win and lasting until Jan 1, 1947, covering both regular season and playoff games. Notably, the Blackhawks currently have the 30th-ranked faceoff win percentage in the NHL at 45.9%, while the Canadiens boast the league's third-best faceoff win rate at 53.9%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and prediction

Throughout the season, the Chicago Blackhawks have consistently been the underdog, never having odds lower than -115 in any game. Despite the odds, the Blackhawks have a 53.5% chance of winning this upcoming game.

On the flip side, the Montreal Canadiens have been labeled as the underdog in 29 games this season, managing 11 upset wins for a success rate of 37.8%. Specifically, when listed at -105 or longer odds, the Canadiens hold a record of 11-18 and have a 51.2% chance of winning the upcoming game.

Montreal Canadiens vs Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Chicago Blackhawks to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Montreal Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will be the winner? Chicago Blackhawks Montreal Canadiens 0 votes