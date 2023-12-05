Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 5th 2023

The Nashville Predators (12-12, ninth in the Western Conference) will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16, 15th in the Western Conference) at the United Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 p.m.ET.

Nashville emerged victorious with a 2-1 road win against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 3, whereas Chicago faced a 4-1 road loss to the Minnesota Wild on the same day.

The game will be broadcast on NBCS-CHI, BSSO and ESPN+.

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Chicago Blackhawks hold a 7-16-0 record this season, facing a recent 4-1 loss to Minnesota. Despite conceding three goals in the first period, Chicago avoided a shutout by scoring in the third.

The team was outshot 34-29 and went 1-3 on the power play. The three-game losing streak includes defeats to Winnipeg and Detroit.

Chicago averages 2.43 goals per game and allows 3.70 goals against, with an 11% success rate on the power play and a 75% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Connor Bedard leads the team with 11 goals, nine assists and 71 shots on goal.

The projected starting goalie, Petr Mrazek, has a 5-8-0 record, a 3.42 GAA, and a .899 save percentage.

On the other hand, with a current NHL season record of 12-12-0, the Nashville Predators secured a recent 2-1 victory over Buffalo, scoring twice in the first period and successfully defending their lead.

Despite being outshot 35-29 and going 0-1 on the power play, the Predators emerged victorious.

Recent losses against the Rangers and Wild contrast with their prior six-game winning streak.

Nashville maintains averages of 3.17 goals scored and 3.21 goals against per game, boasting a 19.1% success rate on the power play and a 73% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Filip Forsberg leads the team with 13 goals, 15 assists and 97 shots on goal, while the projected starting goalie, Juuse Saros, holds a season of 9-10-0, a 3.05 GAA, and a .900 save percentage.

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the 149 matchups, combining regular season and playoffs, the Predators maintain an overall record of 74--67-4-4 (51.0%) against the Blackhawks. Specifically, in regular season clashes, the Predators hold a 66-59-4-4 (51.1%) advantage. The playoff encounters between them amount to 3 series, with the Predators trailing 1-2 overall. Notably, the Predators emerged victorious in their most recent playoff series during the 2017 first round. The longest winning streak the Predators have enjoyed over the Blackhawks spans seven games, commencing on March 30, 2004, with a 5-2 win and extending until February 2006. The Blackhawks possess the league's 31st-ranked faceoff win rate at 44.8%. On the flip side, the Predators hold the 17th rank in faceoff win percentage at 50.3%. The Blackhawks' shooting accuracy stands at 8.8%, placing them 28th in the NHL; in contrast, the Predators shooting efficiency of 10.2% positions them at 13th in the league.

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and Prediction

Five out of nine games where Nashville held the favorite status resulted in victories this season. In contrast with odds shorter than -184, the Predators achieved success twice.

The odds imply a 64.8% probability of Nashville winning the upcoming game.

This season, the Blackhawks, designated as the underdog 23 times, managed to upset their opponents in seven instances.

With a 7-12 record when listed as underdogs with odds of +152 or beyond, the Blackhawks have a 39.7% chance of winning their next game.

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Chicago Blackhawks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Predators to beat the spread: Yes

