Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 5th 2023

The Nashville Predators (12-12, ninth in the Western Conference) will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16, 15th in the Western Conference) at the United Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 p.m.ET.
Nashville emerged victorious with a 2-1 road win against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 3, whereas Chicago faced a 4-1 road loss to the Minnesota Wild on the same day.
The game will be broadcast on NBCS-CHI, BSSO and ESPN+.
Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview
The Chicago Blackhawks hold a 7-16-0 record this season, facing a recent 4-1 loss to Minnesota. Despite conceding three goals in the first period, Chicago avoided a shutout by scoring in the third.
The team was outshot 34-29 and went 1-3 on the power play. The three-game losing streak includes defeats to Winnipeg and Detroit.
Chicago averages 2.43 goals per game and allows 3.70 goals against, with an 11% success rate on the power play and a 75% efficiency on the penalty kill.
Connor Bedard leads the team with 11 goals, nine assists and 71 shots on goal.
The projected starting goalie, Petr Mrazek, has a 5-8-0 record, a 3.42 GAA, and a .899 save percentage.
On the other hand, with a current NHL season record of 12-12-0, the Nashville Predators secured a recent 2-1 victory over Buffalo, scoring twice in the first period and successfully defending their lead.
Despite being outshot 35-29 and going 0-1 on the power play, the Predators emerged victorious.
Recent losses against the Rangers and Wild contrast with their prior six-game winning streak.
Nashville maintains averages of 3.17 goals scored and 3.21 goals against per game, boasting a 19.1% success rate on the power play and a 73% efficiency on the penalty kill.
Filip Forsberg leads the team with 13 goals, 15 assists and 97 shots on goal, while the projected starting goalie, Juuse Saros, holds a season of 9-10-0, a 3.05 GAA, and a .900 save percentage.
Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In the 149 matchups, combining regular season and playoffs, the Predators maintain an overall record of 74--67-4-4 (51.0%) against the Blackhawks.
- Specifically, in regular season clashes, the Predators hold a 66-59-4-4 (51.1%) advantage.
- The playoff encounters between them amount to 3 series, with the Predators trailing 1-2 overall. Notably, the Predators emerged victorious in their most recent playoff series during the 2017 first round.
- The longest winning streak the Predators have enjoyed over the Blackhawks spans seven games, commencing on March 30, 2004, with a 5-2 win and extending until February 2006.
- The Blackhawks possess the league's 31st-ranked faceoff win rate at 44.8%. On the flip side, the Predators hold the 17th rank in faceoff win percentage at 50.3%.
- The Blackhawks' shooting accuracy stands at 8.8%, placing them 28th in the NHL; in contrast, the Predators shooting efficiency of 10.2% positions them at 13th in the league.
Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and Prediction
Five out of nine games where Nashville held the favorite status resulted in victories this season. In contrast with odds shorter than -184, the Predators achieved success twice.
The odds imply a 64.8% probability of Nashville winning the upcoming game.
This season, the Blackhawks, designated as the underdog 23 times, managed to upset their opponents in seven instances.
With a 7-12 record when listed as underdogs with odds of +152 or beyond, the Blackhawks have a 39.7% chance of winning their next game.
Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result: Chicago Blackhawks to win
Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes
Tip 3: Predators to beat the spread: Yes
