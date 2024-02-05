New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 5, 2024

The 25-14-8 Toronto Maple Leafs are set to clash with the struggling New York 20-17-12 Islanders on Monday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS, SN and MSGSN.

The Islanders hope to break their six-game road losing streak, while Toronto aims to build on their recent 4-2 road victory against the Jets on Jan. 27.

New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 2.90 goals per game and allow 3.33 goals against. Their power play operates at a 23% success rate, while their penalty kill stands at 72.4%.

Noah Dobson takes the lead for New York, registering six goals, 46 assists, and 113 shots on goal. In goal, Ilya Sorokin holds a record of 14-12-9, boasting a 3.17 GAA and a solid .909 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs demonstrate offensive prowess, scoring an average of 3.45 goals per game and allowing 3.17.

Their power play efficiency stands at 24.6% and they boast a strong penalty kill at 77.4%. William Nylander leads the charge for Toronto with 23 goals, 38 assists, and 197 shots on goal.

Auston Matthews is another major force for the Maple Leafs, contributing 40 goals and 18 assists. In goal, Ilya Samsonov holds an 8-3-6 record this year, maintaining a 3.36 GAA and a .878 SV%.

New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 184 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Islanders have an overall record of 91-83-7-3 (51.4%) against the Maple Leafs.

In faceoff, the Islanders have a 50.6% win rate, while the Maple Leafs have 54.4%.

On penalty kill, the Islanders boast a 72.4% success rate, while the Maple Leafs are at 77.4%.

New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

This season, Toronto has established as the favorite with a strong 21-17 record. When the Maple Leafs play with odds shorter than -165, they've secured victory in 9 out of 16 games, boasting a 62.3% chance of winning this game.

On the flip side, the Islanders have defied expectations, clinching upset victories in nine of their 25 underdog games. Specifically, when listed with odds at +139 or longer, New York holds a 3-2 record carrying a 41.8% chance to upset the odds once again.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4-2 Islanders.

New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Bo Horvat to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: No.

