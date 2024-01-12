"Biz you crying?": NHL fans troll Paul Bissonnette as Toronto Maple Leafs lose to New York Islanders

NHL fans trolled Paul Bissonnette after the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 collapse to the New York Islanders in overtime on Thursday.

Bissonnette has always been known as a passionate supporter of the Maple Leafs. However, following the loss to the Islanders, fans poked fun at Biz, who became the target of some playful banter.

Paul Bissonnette is known for being quite active on social media. He doesn't hold back when it comes to sharing his thoughts and opinions, especially about the New York Islanders.

Recently, he has been tweeting about the Islanders' difficult set of results, and those bantering tweets have gained a lot of attention from fans. In fact, his tweets about the Islanders have even sparked a bit of a beef between him and Isles legend Butch Goring.

Nevertheless, fans seized the opportunity to troll Paul Bissonnette after he posted the following tweet:

"The f**kin’ Islanders."

Here's how fans responded to Bissonnette's tweet, with one saying:

"Biz you crying?"

Here are some more reactions on X:

On Thursday, the New York Islanders beat the Maple Leafs 4-1 in overtime at UBS Arena, ending the Leafs' four-game winning streak.

Kyle Palmieri put the hosts ahead for 40 seconds in the first period after scoring on a powerplay. At the 12:39 mark, Bobby McMann's one-time from the bottom of the right circle tied the game.

Coming into the second period, goals from Auston Matthew in under three minutes put the Leafs in a commanding 3-1 lead. Two minutes later, Alexander Romanov cut their lead to 3-2 before Bo Horvat's powerplay goal at the 13:31 mark completed a remarkable comeback to tie the game.

The game moved to overtime, where Matthew Barazal scored 21 seconds in the play to clinch the win for the Islanders at home, ending their two-game skid.

The Islanders face the Nashville Predators on Saturday, while the Maple Leafs will be up against the Colorado Avalanche.