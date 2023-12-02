Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 2nd 2023

The Saturday NHL showdown at Scotiabank Arena is set to sizzle as the Boston Bruins, currently holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 15-4-3, gear up to collide with the fourth-ranked Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-3) at 7:00 PM ET.

This highly anticipated matchup is poised to offer thrilling hockey moments, and enthusiasts can witness the excitement unfold live on NESN and the NHL Network.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game info

Game Day : Saturday, December 2, 2023

: Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Fubo TV

Boston Bruins Game preview

The game marks a crucial moment for both teams, with the Boston Bruins arriving in Toronto fresh off a decisive victory that snapped a three-game skid.

In their previous outing, goaltender Jeremy Swayman redeemed himself with an impressive performance, turning away all 28 shots and securing his second shutout of the season.

Paval Zacha, Danton Heinen, and Jake DeBrusk found the back of the net, while David Pastrnak contributed two assists in the Bruins' 3-0 triumph over the San Jose Sharks.

Toronto Maple Leafs Game preview

On the other side of the ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been building momentum, boasting a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games. In their most recent matchup, the Leafs secured a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory against the Seattle Kraken at home.

Mitch Marner emerged as the hero, notching his second career hat trick and sealing the win with the shootout decider. Auston Matthews, a key figure for the Leafs, contributed with two assists, and goaltender Joseph Woll made 37 saves to secure the crucial win.

With the Eastern Conference standings tightening, this matchup becomes even more significant for both teams. The Bruins will look to maintain their winning momentum, while the Maple Leafs aim to continue closing in on the top teams in the conference.

As the battle unfolds on the ice, fans can anticipate a highly competitive and entertaining matchup between two Eastern Conference giants.

Stay tuned for the puck drop on December 2nd, and witness the clash between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs in a game that promises to deliver thrilling moments and intense hockey action.