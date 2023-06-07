Cal Petersen contract: How much will the new Philadelphia Flyers goalie earn in salary

The Philadelphia Flyers made a significant move to strengthen their goaltending position by acquiring Cal Petersen in a high-profile trade. As the 2023-24 season approaches, fans and analysts are eager to understand the financial details of Petersen's contract. The 28-year-old netminder brings an impressive track record and promises to be a valuable addition to the team's roster.

Cal Petersen's contract for the upcoming season reflects a salary of $5,000,000, with the same amount serving as his cap hit. Delving deeper into the structure of his salary, we find that he is set to receive $4,000,000 in signing bonuses, while the remaining $1,000,000 constitutes his base salary. This arrangement demonstrates the Flyers' commitment to Petersen as a crucial asset between the pipes.

A product of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, where he was selected 129th overall by the Buffalo Sabres, Petersen has since signed three contracts totaling an impressive $19,425,000. His performance over five seasons, featuring 101 regular-season games and one playoff appearance, has undoubtedly contributed to his well-deserved salary increase.

Cal Petersen has one more season remaining on his current contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in 2024-25, when he is 30 years old. This upcoming season will serve as a crucial period for Petersen to showcase his skills and potentially negotiate a more lucrative deal for the future.

Los Angeles Kings Trade Goaltender Cal Petersen in Multi-Team Deal

The Los Angeles Kings have made a significant move this summer, completing a three-team trade involving the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers. In the deal, the Kings sent goaltender Cal Petersen, along with defensemen Sean Walker and Helge Grans, to the Flyers, along with a second-round pick in next year's draft.

More: We have acquired D Kevin Connauton and F Hayden Hodgson in a three-team trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers.More: bit.ly/3CcvawC We have acquired D Kevin Connauton and F Hayden Hodgson in a three-team trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers.📰 More: bit.ly/3CcvawC https://t.co/edMboGEncm

For the Kings, this trade primarily focused on shedding salary and creating cap space. The team will retain 30 percent of Ivan Provorov's salary for the next two years, adding up to approximately $2 million. In return, the Kings acquired defenseman Kevin Connauton and forward Hayden Hodgson, who both have one year remaining on their contracts.

Although the Kings had to part ways with some assets, the trade appears to be a win for them. Walker was a depth defenseman for the team, and Cal Petersen spent most of the previous season in the AHL. Grans' departure also won't heavily impact the Kings, as they possess depth on the right side of their blue line.

While losing a second-round pick does hold value, the Kings' current focus may not be solely on accumulating more draft picks. With the salary cap space cleared, the team has a better chance of retaining forward Viktor Arvidsson, who had been listed as a potential trade candidate.

