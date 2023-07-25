Carey Price's wife finally addresses rumors surrounding Habs goalie's retirement

In an engaging Instagram Ask Me Anything session, Angela Price, wife of NHL goaltender Carey Price, took the opportunity to address fans' questions. Fans came to ask her about the future of her husband's career with the Montreal Canadiens and her family's recent move.

One fan raised curiosity about the possibility of Carey Price returning to Montreal next season, considering his current position with the Canadiens. Angela, always forthright, responded with honesty and clarity. She explained that she had to turn to Twitter to understand the context of the question:

“Had to go hit up twitter to see what this was about. From what I read someone mentioned they wouldn't be surprised if Carey took a role with the Habs in the future. So just speculation. Carey's till under contract for 3 more years.”

Angela, always forthright, explained

Another fan expressed admiration for how Angela seems to be handling the move, acknowledging that it couldn't have been easy. Angela's response reflected her positivity. She admitted that the transition has been surprisingly smooth, with life feeling somewhat like a regular summer:

“It still kinda just feels like a normal summer (and we have been so busy we haven't really had any time to even think about it) in the fall when we don't move back I think is when it will hit us”

The Instagram session provided fans with a glimpse of Angela Price's opinion, as she openly engaged with her followers and offered insight into her family's current situation.

Best instances from Carey Price's hockey days

Carey Price's star power was visible as he stood confidently in front of the prestigious MGM Grand Hotel's backdrop during the 2015 NHL Awards. That night, Price made history, becoming the first goaltender since Dominik Hasek in 1998 to win the Hart Trophy, the Vezina Trophy, and the Ted Lindsay Trophy. He also shared the William H. Jennings Trophy with Corey Crawford of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Carey Price honed his skills in the Western Hockey League, earning accolades such as WHL Goaltender of the Year and Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year. He joined the Montreal Canadiens in 2007 and quickly proved his worth with an impressive 24-12-3 record in his debut season.

Price's talent extended beyond the NHL, helping Canada win the World Junior Championship in 2007 and Olympic gold in Sochi in 2014. His 2014-2015 NHL season was nothing short of exceptional, earning him 44 victories and remarkable statistics with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!