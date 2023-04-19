New York Rangers left winger Chris Kreider established a new record to his name during Game 1 of the playoffs against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. He scored two goals on the night, making him the Rangers' all-time goal scorer in the playoffs with 36. He passed Rod Gilbert, who scored 34 playoff goals for the Rangers.

"Chris Kreider now has the most playoff goals in @NYRangers history! #NoQuitInNY"- NHL Network

His first goal of the night came in the first period after converting a pass from Adam Fox to put the puck back into the net for a power-play goal at the 9:30 mark of the first period. His second goal also came on the powerplay after tipping in a shot from Adam Fox at the 11:07 mark of the third period.

NHL Public Relations



Chris Kreider became the only active player to hold the title for an Original Six club. media.nhl.com/public/live-up… Game 1 of the 2023 #StanleyCup Playoffs and we already have a new franchise-record holder for the @NYRangers Chris Kreider became the only active player to hold the title for an Original Six club. #NHLStats Game 1 of the 2023 #StanleyCup Playoffs and we already have a new franchise-record holder for the @NYRangers. 👀Chris Kreider became the only active player to hold the title for an Original Six club. #NHLStats: media.nhl.com/public/live-up… https://t.co/qOnSBXAEMt

Chris Kreider is also the leading powerplay playoffs goalscorer for the team with 14 powerplay goals.

Chris Kreider's New York Rangers win Game 1 of the Hudson River rivalry

The New York Rangers had home ice advantage and hosted the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The Rangers comfortably defeated the Devils with a 5-1 scoreline to take a 1-0 lead in the seven-game playoff series.

The Rangers started the game in dominant fashion and were looking sharper and more offensive in the first period. Vladimir Tarasenko scored the opener for the team after converting a feed from K'Andre Miller to put it back into the net via a wrist shot at 4:58 of the first.

Chris Kreider scored his 35th playoff goal from the powerplay at the 9:30 mark to put the New York Rangers 2-0 up before the game moved onto the third period. Coming into the third period, Ryan Lindgren extended the team's lead to 3-0 before moving into the third period of the game.

The New York Rangers continued to dominate the ice in the third as well, with Kreider scoring his second goal of the night at the 11:07 mark to extend the team's lead to 4-0.

Jack Hughes scored his debut goal at 17:14 minutes of the third. Filip Chytil scored at the 18:02 mark to sail the Rangers to a comfortable 5-1 win. Adam Fox had four assists on the night, while goalie Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves for the Rangers.

The Hudson River rivalry will continue in Game 2 of the seven-game series on Thursday.

