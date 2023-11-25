In a post-game statement shared by NHL insider Michael Russo, Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason expressed his frustration with the penalties during their recent game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Specifically, he accused Cale Makar of the Avalanche of diving. Makar signed a six-year, $54 million contract with Avalanche in 2021.

Evason remarked,

"The penalties, first, it's hard, right? Our sticks are there on a lot of the penalties but there's a lot of big men that fall down. Billy, we just talked about it. I don't get the diving anymore. I don't get it in today's game. It's a different game."

He further added,

"So I guess I gotta stop thinking like that. We just talked about it. Guy gets boxed out and he falls on his backside. One of the biggest strongest guys, one of the best skaters in the world, falls down twice, too.

"Do we teach diving? You don't want to do that. Doesn't seem right for the game. So it's frustrating in that matter,"

Despite Evason's concerns, the Wild suffered their sixth straight loss at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche, with a final score of 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center.

Highlights from the Minnesota Wild vs Colorado Avalanche game

Valeri Nichushkin extended his goal streak to six games, contributing to the Colorado Avalanche's victory. Kurtis MacDermid scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, securing the win for Colorado.

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek found the net for the Wild, but it wasn't enough to break their losing streak.

Kirill Kaprizov said,

“I feel that we played better tonight, but we just want two points. The last couple of games we’ve lost by one goal. I feel, too, we’ve played better -- especially tonight. We had a lot of chances. We play like that, wins will come.”

Dean Evason acknowledged that the team played better but stressed the need for additional efforts during challenging times.

Evason said,

“Did we play well enough to win tonight? Yes. But when things aren’t going good, you need to do something extra. Something needs to be done extra. We need all of it.”

The Colorado Avalanche, now with a record of 13-6-0, have won two consecutive games and five of their last six.