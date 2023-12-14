Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 14th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto secured a 7-3 triumph on the road against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. In contrast, Columbus suffered a home defeat, with a score of 5-2, at the hands of the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

The game will be broadcast on BSOH and ESPN+.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. ET Venue : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Broadcast : BSOH and ESPN+

: BSOH and ESPN+ Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: CJCL Sportsnet 590 the FAN, and The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio - 1460 AM

Expand Tweet

Columbus is grappling with the absence of both its primary goal-scorer and top goaltender

In the recent matchup against the Florida Panthers, the Columbus Blue Jackets' offense scored two goals but suffered a three-goal deficit and a loss.

Yegor Chinakhov contributed a goal to the effort. Over the season, the Blue Jackets have maintained an average of 2.9 goals, while their defense concedes an average of 3.5 goals per game.

Ranking 29th in defense, there's a crucial need for an impactful defensive performance.

Zach Werenski has been a key player, scoring a goal and providing 20 assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Update

Boone Jenner is currently sidelined due to a jaw injury, rendering him unavailable.

Erik Gudbranson is listed as questionable with an illness.

Patrik Laine also faces uncertainty due to illness.

Jack Roslovic is out of action with an ankle ailment.

Elvis Merzlikins is unavailable due to illness

Adam Boqvist is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Damon Severson is out with an oblique issue.

Toronto Maple Leafs excel in scoring goals but face challenges in preventing excessive goals against

In their last game against the New York Rangers, the Toronto Maple Leafs showcased an impressive offensive performance, scoring seven goals to secure victory.

Leading the charge was Auston Matthews, who contributed two goals and two assists.

Throughout the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have maintained an average of 3.46 goals, but their defense has allowed an average of 3.19 goals per game.

With a seventh-ranked offense in the league, a strong offensive performance is crucial for the team. William Nylander has been a key contributor with 13 goals and 23 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Update

Matt Murray is sidelined with a hip injury.

Joseph Woll is out due to an ankle issue.

Jake Muzzin is unfortunately unavailable for the rest of the season with a back injury.

Timothy Liljegren is currently out with a lower-body injury.

Mark Giordano is recovering from a finger injury.

John Klingberg will miss the remainder of the season due to a hip injury.

Lastly, Matthew Knies is listed as questionable due to an illness.

Poll : Who will be the winner? Columbus Blue Jackets Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes