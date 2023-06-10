Connor Bedard’s height, weight, age, and other physical attributes explored

Connor Bedard, a 17-year-old Canadian junior ice hockey center, is the captain of the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League. He's widely regarded as one of the greatest ice hockey prospects of his generation and is projected to be the No. 1 draft prospect in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Bedard's week at the NHL Scouting Combine concluded with a strong showing in the fitness testing portion, despite battling through an illness. His physical attributes, including his height, weight, and age, were explored during the event.

Bedard's height and weight

Bedard measured in at 5' 9.75" and weighed 185 pounds. Although he fell just short of his desired goal of breaking the 5-foot-10 mark, Bedard took the result in good humor. He jokingly expressed his disappointment:

"I didn't really care at all. I don't think it matters, but it was funny. It was pretty close, but I didn't make it."

Bedard's performance in drills

During the combine, Bedard participated in several drills, including the vertical jump, horizontal jump, bench press and pro agility movement.

Notably, he showcased his strength by completing 14 pull-ups, which was the top result of the day until that point. His top result for the horizontal jump was 93 inches. Connor Bedard's bench press result was 6.28 power watts/KG.

The Wingate bike drill

Bedard ended the day with an intense 30-second drill on the Wingate bike. His commitment to the drill and his overall performance throughout the testing period showed that he was performing at his optimum level.

What did Connor Bedard have to say about the combine?

Reflecting on his experience, Bedard expressed his enjoyment of the event and the opportunity to give his best effort. He described the combine as a fun experience:

"It was kind of, go out there and give it your all, and that's all you could ask for."

Despite battling an illness, Bedard's positive attitude and commitment to performing at his best were evident.

Connor Bedard's CHL performance

Bedard's remarkable abilities have earned him numerous accolades. It includes being named the CHL Player of the Year, Top Draft Prospect and top scorer, a feat that hasn't been accomplished in nearly three decades.

As captain of the Regina Pats, he displayed an impressive scoring ability and playmaking prowess, recording an astounding 71 goals and 72 assists in just 57 games. His remarkable point production solidified his claim to the top scorer award.

