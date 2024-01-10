Cutter Gauthier's agent reveals ex-Flyers prospect's decision to push for trade away from Philadelphia involved his family

In a recent move, Cutter Gauthier, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, was traded to the Anaheim Ducks by the Philadelphia Flyers. Gauthier's agent, Kurt Overhardt, revealed that the decision was deeply rooted in personal reasons related to the player's family.

Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading quoted Overhardt. Speaking about Gauthier's trade, Overhardt reportedly said:

“It’s a private issue between the player and his family. We definitely had conversations with Philadelphia, very respectable conversations with Philadelphia about it. We’ve chosen just to take the high road and leave all that information private.”

LeBurn added:

“And Overhardt went on to say that, you know, he’s happy, that it’s a good trade for both teams and that everyone can move on. I guess."

The trade eventually transpired, with Gauthier moving to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Gauthier's 12-point performance (two goals, 10 assists) in seven games, including being named the best forward at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, had significantly boosted his trade value.

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere talked about Gauthier's situation, stating that Gauthier had expressed his unwillingness to play for the Flyers as early as last May. Briere said (via NHL.com):

“It was a long time coming. It's been going on for a while. We tried to give him space. We tried to get in touch with him many times; they would not communicate as far as the Gauthier side. So, at some point we had to make a decision."

He added:

“Not very often you get the chance to find a Jamie Drysdale that you can add to your lineup. When that came about and his name was made available, we got really excited. The chance to add a player of this caliber ... a right-shot defenseman for a left winger just made a lot of sense, and we felt it was the right time to do it.”

Flyers HC John Tortorella's comments on Cutter Gauthier

Flyers coach John Tortorella chose to focus on the positive aspects of the trade and refrained from talking about Gauthier. Tortorella said (h/t CBS News):

“I don't know Cutter from a hole in the wall. I'm not too interested in talking about him. I'd rather talk about Jamie; he's (the) guy that's coming here."

The acquisition of Jamie Drysdale, a highly regarded right-shot defenseman, became an attractive proposition for the Flyers. Drysdale, selected by the Ducks in the 2020 NHL Draft, brings his considerable talent and potential to Philadelphia.

Now, Cutter Gauthier will embark on a new chapter with the Anaheim Ducks.