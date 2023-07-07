Does Dion Phaneuf have kids? All you need to know about his family with Elisha Cuthbert

Dion Phaneuf, the retired Canadian ice hockey defenseman, has built an impressive career on the ice, playing for renowned NHL teams such as the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Los Angeles Kings. However, his success extends beyond the rink as he enjoys a blissful family life with his wife, Canadian actress Elisha Cuthbert.

Elisha Cuthbert married Dion Phaneuf on July 6, 2013. Their love story began in 2008, with their engagement taking place in September 2012. The couple has been happily married for several years, balancing their successful careers and enjoying the joys of parenthood.

Their love and commitment led to the arrival of their first child, a daughter, in 2017. Three years later, the couple welcomed their second child, a son, completing their loving family. Dion Phaneuf and Elisha Cuthbert have now been happily married for over nine years and continue to live their best lives together, balancing their successful careers and nurturing their growing family.

With a strong foundation of love and support, it's clear that Dion Phaneuf's family life is an essential aspect of his happiness off the ice.

More about Elisha Cuthbert and when did she get married to Dion Phaneuf

Elisha Cuthbert, the Canadian model, and actress, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Born on November 30, 1982, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Cuthbert grew up in Greenfield Park, Quebec, under the care of her parents Kevin and Patricia. She completed her education at Centennial Regional High School in Quebec.

From a young age, Cuthbert had a passion for acting and pursued her dreams fervently. She began her acting career with notable roles in television shows like "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" However, her breakthrough came when she was cast as 'Kim Bauer' in the highly acclaimed American television series "24." This role propelled her into the spotlight, and she gained widespread recognition.

Cuthbert's talent and charm extended to the big screen, where she starred in popular American comedy films like "The Girl Next Door" and "House of Wax." Her striking beauty also garnered attention, earning her multiple spots on the "hottest women" lists in magazines such as FHM and Maxim.

In her career, Cuthbert has received various accolades and nominations, including a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Guest Performance in the Canadian television comedy show "Jann" in 2020. She has been honored with awards such as the Gemini Awards in 2001 and four Teen Choice Awards. Additionally, she was recognized at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards.

Beyond her acting pursuits, Cuthbert has a passion for painting and is an avid fan of ice hockey, particularly the NHL.

