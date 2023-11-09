"Even Willy can't afford gas prices in Toronto": William Nylander's subway fit for Maple Leafs vs Senators games leaves fans chuckling

Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander recently captured the attention of NHL fans when he opted for an unconventional mode of transportation to reach the game against the Ottawa Senators.

A photo of Nylander, donning a winter jacket and casually seated with his phone in hand while riding the subway, went viral after being shared by an Instagram account 'peaceandlovesports'. The incident occurred shortly before Nylander extended his point streak to 13 games, an achievement that no other Toronto player has ever accomplished to start a season.

Fans flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts and reactions as the social media platform buzzed with humorous and appreciative comments.

Nylander's subway adventure was brought to the spotlight when "Spittin Chiclets" shared the photo with the caption:

"Willy Styles took the subway to tonight’s game 🚇. Buddy in Leafs hat was too dialed into his phone to notice."

This image of the Maple Leafs star taking a subway ride instead of the more typical player transportation options certainly sparked the imagination of fans.

One fan humorously commented:

"Even Willy can't afford gas prices in Toronto."

Another fan playfully noted:

"I noticed Willy! At least the guy in the hat is a Leafs fan."

One fan offered a different perspective:

"Or maybe he's just a respectable guy who doesn't want to bother him so he's playing off his excitement. Probably on the calculator app."

William Nylander's subway ride may have been unconventional, but it undoubtedly struck a chord with NHL fans, provoking a mix of humor and admiration.

More on William Nylander's performance

Nylander's performance in the 2023-24 NHL season is nothing short of impressive, with 16 points in 12 games. Throughout his NHL career, Nylander has been a consistent contributor, amassing 446 points in 533 games. The Toronto Maple Leafs selected him with the No. 8 pick in the 2014 NHL entry draft.

Nylander's journey with the Maple Leafs has seen its fair share of ups and downs. From scoring clutch overtime goals to navigating contract negotiations and missing training camp, Nylander has shown resilience. His dedication and talent shine through, evident in his career-high 40 goals and 47 assists in the last NHL season following the year of COVID-19 pandemic suspension.

As William Nylander continues to make an impact on the ice, he remains a key player to watch in the NHL.