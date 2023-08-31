"I'll chop him on the calves" - Nicklas Backstrom takes playful dig at Erik Karlsson over Penguins, Capitals Rivalry

Erik Karlsson’s recent three-team trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins has brought him into the light. NHL fans and enthusiasts are not the only ones anticipating the hockey star’s performance in the upcoming season with his new team. The Capitals’ center, Nicklas Backstrom, eagerly awaits to compete against his hockey mate Erik Karlsson in the rival team.

Among all hockey rivalries, the one between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins tops the list.

In a recent interview with the NHL renowned Hockey News, Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson of the Capitals expressed their joy in witnessing countryman, Erik Karlsson move to the rival team. However, Backstrom took a playful dig at the Sweden native about the upcoming clashes the defenseman is going to face on the ice from his end.

When asked about his opinion on his fellow countryman joining the Penguins, Backstrom said,

“Fun for him, of course. I'm looking forward to meeting Erik Karlsson more. Then I'll chop him on the calves.”

Karlsson and Nicklas Backstrom both are Sweden natives. Besides being rivals, the defenseman and the NHL center have shared the same platform several times on the international stage previously. Backstrom’s comments serve as a gentle reminder to the 33-year-old hockey veteran that his rivals are indeed keeping an eye on his move.

How did Erik Karlsson win the 2023 Norris Trophy with a negative plus-minus?

Erik won the prestigious 2023 Norris Trophy despite having a -26 plus-minus last season. The ex-Sharks’ defenseman undoubtedly filled the sack with happiness but has also managed to raise curiosity among hockey fans.

Karlsson's -26 plus-minus rating serves as proof of his apparent defensive shortcomings, yet his attacking brilliance is still excellent. He recorded a stellar stat line of 25 goals, 76 assists, and a total of 101 points throughout 82 games, cementing his position as the first defenseman to reach the coveted 100-point mark since 1992.

However, because of his relatively slow foot speed, he can occasionally be caught with negative momentum, which can lead to defensive breakdowns. But the way Karlsson plays in the offensive zone goes well with the NHL as it is right now. These factors clearly show Karlsson’s prowess on the ice and justify his being deserving of the Norris Trophy in 2023.