"I'm flying, not like Bublé" - Will Arnett takes a playful dig at country music star over mushrooms admission 

In a recent interview, Will Arnett took a lighthearted jab at fellow Canadian Michael Bublé, referencing Bublé's admission about being under the influence of mushrooms during the NHL All-Star draft.

Arnett, who was a celebrity captain at the NHL All-Star event alongside other notable Canadians such as Justin Bieber and Tate McRae, said:

"I’m flying — not like Bublé, but I’m like…are we allowed to say that? Is that out there?”

The playful exchange came after Michael Bublé, known for his smooth vocals and charming stage presence, said he was high on mushrooms during the draft.

“My buddy told me this is just a microdose of mushrooms, and he was lying,” Bublé said. “So, I’ll be honest. I thought I was in ‘Blades of Glory’ for most of the time that I was out there until it sort of settled down and then I realized, 'Holy s**t, I’m at the NHL All-Star Game.'”

Arnett responded to Bublé's candidness:

“It just occurs to me that through all the incredible songs that you’ve done over the years, and all the hearts of women you won over around the world, with all that talk about fantasy hockey, [you] lost them all in one sentence.

“It all just evaporated. Years of building it up and it’s just gone. The mushroom talk definitely lost you a lot of income.”

However, the 48-year-old singer clarified his stance after the event. In a conversation with hockey analyst Steve “Dangle” Glynn, Bublé assured that his comment about the mushrooms was merely a joke.

Will Arnett on becoming a celebrity team captain

Comedian Will Arnett is the celebrity captain of Team McDavid for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto today. The team is led by captain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Will Arnett said on becoming a celebrity captain:

“The last thing you want to do when you’re putting a hockey team together is ask the actor for his advice. I’m just trying to help those guys make the best ‘Blades of Glory.’ By the way, of all the skaters in ‘Blades of Glory,’ the main actors, I was the best.”

Team McDavid will play against Team MacKinnon, while Team Hughes will play against Team Matthews. The winning teams from these matches will compete against each other in the final.