IN PHOTOS: Alex Ovechkin's wife Anastasia wishes Caps captain on his 38th birthday

Anastasia Shubskaya, the wife of Russian ice hockey superstar Alex Ovechkin, took to her Instagram stories to send warm birthday wishes to her husband as he celebrated his 38th birthday.

The loving couple shared a glimpse of their beautiful journey through a series of Instagram photos.

The heartfelt message began with a picture that transported viewers back to the couple's wedding day.

Accompanying these touching images was a simple yet deeply affectionate caption:

"Happy Birthday, favorite!"

Source:- Nastasiya Ovechkina Instagram

Anastasia shared more glimpses into their personal life, with photos featuring the couple with their kids.

Alex Ovechkin's personal life and his relationship with his spouse

A well-known ice hockey player, Alex Ovechkin, encountered challenges in his personal life after a failed engagement. However, his life took a significant turn when he met Anastasia Shubskaya, a Russian actress and model.

After getting engaged in 2015, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony a year later in Barvikha, Russia. As their journey together progressed, the couple was blessed with two children. Their first child, Sergei, holds American citizenship due to his birth in a Miami-area hospital. Sergei and Ilya Ovechkin frequently accompany their father to his games.