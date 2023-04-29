Is Matthew Knies playing tonight against Tampa Bay Lightning? April 29, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Matthew Knies is available for Game 6. The youngster, who has impressed everyone, has sealed his spot in the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup. After Michael Bunting was suspended, Knies replaced him. There were no expectations from the youngster but he has done well enough to supersede Bunting in the hierarchy.

The 20-year-old Knies — who has height, quickness, and shrewd positional play — has played three times as many games in the postseason as he did in the regular season.

In Toronto's victory in Game 4, he prevented a goal by removing the puck from the crease before it crossed the goal-line.

Matthew Knies is one of the most promising players in the NHL

Matthew Knies #23 of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies has a promising future in the NHL. His promise was recognized by the Toronto Maple Leafs, who selected him 57th overall in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

With his outstanding success in the USHL and his outstanding freshman year at the University of Minnesota, Knies demonstrated that he had what it took to flourish at the highest level.

Knies attracted the interest of many NHL scouts and executives thanks to his great performance in his first year of collegiate hockey.

But the Toronto Maple Leafs looked at the future while drafting him.

Will The Toronto Maple Leafs prevail over the Tampa Bay Lightning?

Can the Toronto Maple Leafs finally get past the first round of the playoffs and reach the second round for the first time in 20 years? This is a pivotal query.

With a 3-1 series lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Toronto Maple Leafs were poised to end the wait. However, the Lightning won Game 5 4-2 to bring the series back to Tampa, where they now have a chance to force a Game 7.

