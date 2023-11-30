Max Domi reveals Top Artists on Spotify Wrapped; Drake is not #1

NHL side Toronto Maple Leafs' star Max Domi recently took to his Instagram to share some of his musical preferences. In a move that caught the attention of his fans, Domi revealed his Spotify Wrapped, a feature that showcases a user's top artists and tracks over a specific period. Notably, what raised the eyebrows of many was the absence of renowned Canadian rapper, singer, and entrepreneur, Drake, from the coveted top spot.

Drake, often celebrated as a cultural icon, boasts a multifaceted career that spans music, acting, entrepreneurship, and more. The fact that he didn't claim the number one spot on Max Domi's Spotify Wrapped piqued the curiosity of many fans and music enthusiasts.

Beyond his power on the ice, Max Domi, along with his father Tie Domi, has recently ventured into the realm of fashion. The father-son duo, synonymous with the NHL's rich history, embraced modeling as they endorsed Drake's OVO brand's "Original Six" collection. This collaboration, a fusion of sports and style, saw the Domis donning the iconic colors and symbols of the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers.

The "Original Six" collection, launched on October 27 both in physical stores and online, signifies a unique intersection of hockey and fashion. Max Domi was captured in a distinctive Leafs hoodie, showcasing a blend of team pride and urban aesthetics. Meanwhile, Tie Domi, who graced the ice with the Leafs for an impressive 12 years and also had a notable stint with the New York Rangers in the '90s, sported a varsity jacket that seamlessly blended the identities of both teams.

Max Domi and Sam Bennett's intense on-ice clash

In the matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, Domi and Sam Bennett engaged in a physical confrontation. The tension escalated when Domi's backcheck on Matthew Tkachuk led to a shove from Bennett. While Bennett avoided penalties, Domi received two two-minute penalties for his actions against Tkachuk and Bennett.

Around the nine-minute mark in the second period, Bennett delivered a hard check on Domi against the sideboards, prompting Domi to retaliate. Despite landing a punch, Domi found himself on the receiving end of powerful punches to the midsection from Bennett. Even as Domi struggled on the ice, Bennett continued his onslaught. Referees intervened, and both players exchanged words as they headed to the penalty box.

After the exchange, Domi seemingly suggested a victory in the 'hair battle' by running his hands through his own hair, possibly also pointing at Bennett, who has way less hair in comparison.