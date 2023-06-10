As a result of the New York Rangers' early exit from the playoffs, the team made the decision to part ways with head coach Gerard Gallant on May 4, 2023. This move came as a surprise considering Gallant was hired less than two years ago in June of 2021, marking yet another short stint for a Rangers head coach.

Amidst the search for a new coach, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has recently hinted at the possibility of John Hynes becoming the next head coach for the Rangers. Hynes most recently served as the head coach of the Nashville Predators.

Friedman shared his insights on the New York Rangers coaching search during an episode of his podcast, "32 Thoughts."

"At the combine a lot of people were telling me they were hearing more and more Hynes who I believe met in person with Drury this week."

In addition to the mention of Hynes, Friedman speculated on whether the New York Rangers might be waiting to see what happens with Sheldon Keefe, the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I have wondered if there is any chance that they are waiting to see what happens with Sheldon Keefe, I wonder if there is any chance that they are waiting for clarity on that."

NHL analyst Jonny Lazarus said:

"I am led to believe that NYR is waiting on Gary Bettman’s meeting with Joel Quenneville before making any decision on the next Head Coach."

As the rumors surrounding John Hynes and the Rangers continue to circulate, fans eagerly await an official confirmation regarding the team's coaching decision.

New York Rangers are quick to fire their head coaches.

The New York Rangers have undergone a significant number of coaching changes since the 2009-2010 season, with four different head coaches during that time. Despite an impressive record of 580 wins to 388 losses, the franchise finds itself in search of its fifth head coach following the dismissal of Gerard Gallant.

A recurring theme for the Rangers has been the tendency to part ways with their head coach at the first sign of struggles. In fact, two of the team's last four head coaches were relieved of their duties after three seasons or less behind the bench.

The frequent coaching changes have also coincided with a series of missed opportunities for the franchise. Since 2009, the Rangers have only reached the Stanley Cup Final once, despite their overall success in the regular season.

