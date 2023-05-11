The Toronto Maple Leafs secured their first win in the second round after overcoming the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 on Wednesday at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

With their first win, the Maple Leafs avoided a series sweep and are now down 3-1 in the series.

William Nylander and Mitchell Marner got onto the scoring sheet for the Leafs and were the Leafs' two goal scorers in the contest. Netminder Joseph Woll played an important role in the Leafs’ win and posted a .960 save percentage with 24 saves on the night.

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were ecstatic about the level of performance shown by the team in a do-or-die contest and believe they can still make a comeback in the series. Following the game, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Here are some of the top reactions:

SmokingMeat4Life @chrisroy76 I take back that tweet I tweeted about the Toronto Maple Leafs being shit the other night 🤣🤢 GO LEAFS GO 🏒 I take back that tweet I tweeted about the Toronto Maple Leafs being shit the other night 🤣🤢 GO LEAFS GO 🏒🏆

DJ DTM @DJ_DTM



GG Florida, super unsportsmanlike at the end there but GG none the less.



#GoLeafsGo #StanleyCupPlayoffs

#Toronto I’m shocked @MapleLeafs won tonight’s game, I honestly thought they were going to continue their history of letting us all down when it matters the most.GG Florida, super unsportsmanlike at the end there but GG none the less. I’m shocked @MapleLeafs won tonight’s game, I honestly thought they were going to continue their history of letting us all down when it matters the most.GG Florida, super unsportsmanlike at the end there but GG none the less.#GoLeafsGo #StanleyCupPlayoffs#Toronto

Ricky Bobby 🎯 @RickyBobbyBets Maple Leafs getting off the plane in Toronto after avoiding a sweep by the eight seed Maple Leafs getting off the plane in Toronto after avoiding a sweep by the eight seed https://t.co/W7mu1m8GLq

Zach Borg @IceBorg I don’t know if the #MapleLeafs can comeback from 3-0 down but, regardless, they absolutely HAVE to win Game 5. If they lay an egg back in Toronto that arena will be toxic. I don’t know if the #MapleLeafs can comeback from 3-0 down but, regardless, they absolutely HAVE to win Game 5. If they lay an egg back in Toronto that arena will be toxic.

STL Sports Fan @BStock72 A kid who grew up in Dardenne Prairie just won the Toronto Maple Leafs their first round 2 playoff game in over 30 years. A kid who grew up in Dardenne Prairie just won the Toronto Maple Leafs their first round 2 playoff game in over 30 years.

y - kay | MATTHEW KNIES 1ST NHL GOAL @v5ttel_aho luke schenn, YOU 🫵 are a toronto maple leaf and i love YOU 🫵 luke schenn, YOU 🫵 are a toronto maple leaf and i love YOU 🫵

Jeff Riger @riger1984 Oh boy.



If the Toronto Maple Leafs become the 5th team ever in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NHL playoffs…



I won’t be able to handle that!



Beat ‘em in Toronto!



Please! Oh boy.If the Toronto Maple Leafs become the 5th team ever in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NHL playoffs…I won’t be able to handle that!Beat ‘em in Toronto!Please!

Vinnie Parise @VinnieParise



One game at a time. Two members of the core four score and they take it 2-1.



There will be no sweeps through two rounds. The Toronto Maple Leafs hang on and win game four.One game at a time. Two members of the core four score and they take it 2-1.There will be no sweeps through two rounds. #LeafsForever The Toronto Maple Leafs hang on and win game four. One game at a time. Two members of the core four score and they take it 2-1. There will be no sweeps through two rounds. #LeafsForever

Carlo Colaiacovo @CarloColaiacovo -That’s the Marner this team needs

-That’s the effort/buy-in this team needs defensively & blocking shots

-That’s the goaltending this team needs. -That’s the Marner this team needs-That’s the effort/buy-in this team needs defensively & blocking shots -That’s the goaltending this team needs.

Toronto Maple Leafs avoid sweep by the Florida Panthers in Game 4

Toronto Maple Leafs v Florida Panthers - Game Four

Coming into the do-or-die contest on Wednesday, the Leafs looked more confident and played their best game in the series so far. In the first period, the Leafs had six shots on goal but the period ended goalless.

At the 3:29 mark of the second period, William Nylander gave the Leafs a 1-0 lead after he slotted the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky through a backhand goal from a pass from Michael Bunting on a powerplay. This was the only goal scored in the second period.

Ten minutes into the third period, Mitchell Marner scored his first goal of the series. He got a feed from Jake McCabe and converted it into a wrist shot to put the Maple Leafs 2-0 ahead in the game.

At 12:13 minutes into the third period, Sam Reinhart, the hero of the Game 3 overtime-winning goal, trimmed the Leafs' lead to 2-1 after he converted a feed from Matthew Tkachuk into the back of the net for a powerplay goal.

The Florida Panthers dominated the third period and had 10 shots on goal, however, they failed to sweep the Toronto Maple Leafs and lost Game 4.

The Leafs have a chance of making a comeback in the series if they continue with their winning ways. Game 5 between the two teams takes place on Friday at the Scotiabank Arena.

