Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe decided not to take any questions regarding potential lineup changes ahead of Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. His decision left Leafs fans frustrated and anxious. With the series on the line, fans were eagerly anticipating any insights into the team's preparations for the crucial match.

Keefe cited injury-related question marks as the reason for his silence, but Leafs fans will undoubtedly feel uneasy about the lack of transparency. Michael Bunting's potential return after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head on Erik Cernak was a particular point of interest. The winger's physicality and scoring ability could be critical in a game that could decide the series.

Leafs fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and frustration after Sheldon Keefe.

TrueNorthStrong @PaynefulTruth73 @TSN_Sports He better change them cause what he did in game 5 was a total disaster! @TSN_Sports He better change them cause what he did in game 5 was a total disaster!

Kelso Blackhawk @KelBlackhawk @TSN_Sports Man of 1000 excuses. When they lose it's never their own fault. @TSN_Sports Man of 1000 excuses. When they lose it's never their own fault. 😂

Doug Lang @WakamowBar @TSN_Sports If he looks at the stats, Holl is out. If he's stubborn, he'll keep the same lineup. @TSN_Sports If he looks at the stats, Holl is out. If he's stubborn, he'll keep the same lineup.

Jer @boringguy86 @TSN_Sports Put bunting in the top 6. Drop knies to the 3rd line. For the love of God give yourselves a chance @TSN_Sports Put bunting in the top 6. Drop knies to the 3rd line. For the love of God give yourselves a chance

Lance Hornby 🇺🇦 @sunhornby Holl took the morning optional, Liljegren did not, in a hint if a switch, but Keefe won’t confirm a lineup change until game time. Holl took the morning optional, Liljegren did not, in a hint if a switch, but Keefe won’t confirm a lineup change until game time.

Jeff Stevens @MedicBurnSide @brownhairboy1 @Steve_Dangle Who does it fall on that we got to this point? The only person I can justify firing after a first round knock out this year is Keefe. He had multiple other options on the back end, I would prefer Benn on the back end over Holl personally. @brownhairboy1 @Steve_Dangle Who does it fall on that we got to this point? The only person I can justify firing after a first round knock out this year is Keefe. He had multiple other options on the back end, I would prefer Benn on the back end over Holl personally.

Old Chunky Boy @ginger_cam80 @MikeKellyNHL Keefe has been so stubborn in the past, I have to think he makes at least one change (on top of Bunting coming back in the lineup which seems obvious). @MikeKellyNHL Keefe has been so stubborn in the past, I have to think he makes at least one change (on top of Bunting coming back in the lineup which seems obvious).

Hip @AbAc910 @MapleLeafs If Keefe puts Holl in the lineup tonight fire the f'er before the game starts. @MapleLeafs If Keefe puts Holl in the lineup tonight fire the f'er before the game starts.

Fans are also concerned about Justin Holl's performance in the series and the possibility of Timothy Liljegren stepping in. Additionally, Mark Giordano's big hit from Pat Maroon has left fans wondering about his availability for Game 6.

Toronto Maple Leafs fans will be hoping that Keefe's silence is not an indication of any significant injuries or last-minute changes that could affect their team's chances of securing a spot in the second round of the playoffs. With Game 7, if necessary, scheduled to be back in Toronto, fans will be desperate for the team to finish off the series in Florida and avoid a winner-takes-all showdown at home.

Toronto Maple Leafs on the brink of second round after taking 3-2 series lead against Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night, forcing a Game 6 in their first-round playoff series. Michael Eyssimont had a goal and an assist, while Anthony Cirelli also had a goal and an assist. Nicholas Paul and Alex Killorn, into an empty net, also scored for Tampa. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves to secure the win for his team.

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, who got 34 saves from Ilya Samsonov. John Tavares had two assists, but it was not enough to help his team avoid defeat.

Despite the loss, the Toronto Maple Leafs still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. However, the team has struggled to advance in the post-season since 2004, and this defeat means that they are now 0-10 since 2018 with a chance to eliminate a post-season opponent.

The teams will meet again in Game 6 on Saturday in Tampa, where the Lightning will be looking to level the series and force a deciding Game 7 back at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

