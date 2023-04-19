Toronto Maple Leafs legend Dave Keon hopeful of team's playoff chances: "You have to take the first step, and that's winning the first series"

No matter how far the Toronto Maple Leafs advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to Dave Keon, it won't be by leaps and bounds.

In the hours leading up to Toronto's 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round, the legendary Maple Leafs player made a statement. Keon said that they needed to 'take baby steps first' from his home in Florida. Game 2 of the series will be played by the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs hadn't won an opening-round postseason series since 2004 and had missed the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons before that.

"You have to take the first step, and that's winning the first series. Then after that, you try to take the second step. In Toronto's case, it's been hard to take that first step (having lost their last seven first-round series dating to 2012-13)."

Keon is still hopeful for them, though. The Maple Leafs legend stated that they needed to take some steps and was confident about them moving to the next round.

Who is Dave Keon and why is his name revered among those who love the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Dave Keon's name is legendary among long-time followers of the Toronto Maple Leafs. On April 18th, 1963, the Hall of Fame two-way center scored two goals while playing with the man advantage. Eddie Shack's game-winning goal helped the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup.

In a 3-1 victory over Detroit in Game 5 to win the title, Keon set an NHL record by scoring twice while his team was shorthanded. It was Toronto's second of three straight championships, and the franchise's second such run (the first came from 1947–49). Keon recently accepted congratulations for its 60th anniversary.

It was the second of Keon's four Stanley Cup victories. Voted by fans and a media panel as the greatest Maple Leafs player of all time in 2016, Keon also won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 1962 and 1963 as the League's most gentlemanly player. He was also recognized with the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1967 as the postseason's most valuable player. He scored a playoff total of seven goals and five assists

Keon is considered an NHL legend by Canadians. He, nowadays, lives in Florida and enjoys watching hockey on TV.

Poll : 0 votes