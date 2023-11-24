Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 24th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be up against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Friday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasted on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs have won all of their past four games. Averaging an impressive 3.53 goals per game, their offensive power was evident in the recent triumph (4-3 win over the Wild), featuring notable performances from Morgan Rielly, William Nylander and Auston Matthews.

However, Toronto faces defensive challenges, conceding an average of 3.41 goals per game, and must shore up its backline after allowing three goals in the previous game.

On the flip side, the Chicago Blackhawks are on a five-game losing streak. Struggling offensively with an average of 2.53 goals per game, the team relies on contributions from Connor Bedard and Jason Dickinson.

Defensively, Chicago faces significant hurdles, yielding an average of 3.71 goals per game, exemplified by a recent performance in which it gave seven goals. To reverse their fortunes, the Blackhawks need a substantial defensive improvement to contend with the formidable Maple Leafs offense and break their current losing streak.

Leafs vs Blackhawks: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Goal-Heavy Games: The teams have collectively averaged an impressive 7.1 goals per game, reflecting an offensive intensity in their matchups. Blackhawks' Winning Record: The Chicago Blackhawks have secured 14 victories, showcasing their strong control in these games. Maple Leafs' Winning Record: The Toronto Maple Leafs have accumulated 8 wins. Overtime Success: Both teams have found success in overtime, with the Blackhawks securing 1 win, and 4 wins for the Maple Leafs, underlining their ability to perform under pressure. Goal Scoring Disparity: On average, the Chicago Blackhawks have scored 4 goals per match, while the Toronto Maple Leafs have netted 3.1 goals per match, indicating a slight offensive advantage for the Blackhawks in these encounters.

Leafs vs Blackhawks: Prediction

In NHL betting odds, the Toronto Maple Leafs are the favorites at -263, while the Chicago Blackhawks are the underdogs at +211, with an over/under set at 6.5.

Toronto comes into the game following a 4-3 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 19, displaying their competitive edge.

In contrast, the Blackhawks suffered a 7-3 defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 22. The odds suggest an expectation for a Maple Leafs win, emphasizing their favorable position in this matchup.

Leafs vs Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Maple Leafs to score first: Yes

Tip 4: William Nylander to score: Yes