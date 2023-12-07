Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec. 7, 2023

Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-4) will look to end their four-game road losing streak when they meet the Ottawa Senators (10-10-0) on Thursday, Dec 7, at 7 p.m. ET at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ontario.

Following a 4-3 defeat to Boston, the Maple Leafs are determined to rebound against the Senators, who are coming off a 6-2 triumph over the Rangers. Toronto holds a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 matchups against Ottawa.

Catch all the action live on ESPN+, and Sportsnet One.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. ET Venue : Canadian Tire Centre, Ontario

: Canadian Tire Centre, Ontario Broadcast : ESPN+ and Sportsnet One

: ESPN+ and Sportsnet One Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: TSN 1200 Ottawa and Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Toronto Maple Leafs look to rebound after recent loss

Following a disappointing 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs are determined to bounce back and recover from the setback, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

With a 12-6-4 record, they find themselves in fifth place in the Atlantic Division. Despite averaging 3.27 goals per game, Toronto scored three goals on 40 shots in their last game, featuring two goals by Auston Matthews, a goal by Max Domi and an assist by William Nylander.

Defensive challenges persist, as they conceded an average of 3.32 goals per game, giving up four goals in their recent outing. To secure a win in the upcoming game, an improved defensive performance is crucial.

Goaltender Joseph Woll, boasting an 8-5-1 record in 14 games, maintains a 2.82 GAA and a .915 save percentage, saving 33 of 37 shots faced.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Update

Matt Murray out with hip injury.

Timothy Liljegren absent due to lower body issue.

Jake Muzzin's season cut short with back injury.

Mark Giordano sidelined by finger Injury.

John Klingberg's season concludes with hip injury.

Furthermore, Ilya Samsonov's availability is uncertain due to illness.

Senators look to extend winning streak to three games

After a three game losing streak, the Senators rebounded by winning their last two games.

Seeking to maintain their momentum, they will look for a victory against the Maple Leafs as they seek their third consecutive win to move from the bottom of the Atlantic Division.

Ottawa, with an average of 3.45 goals per game, demonstrated offensive prowess in their recent game, scoring six goals on 36 shots. Vladimir Tarasenko contributed two goals and an assist, while Brady Tkachuk netted two gals, and Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist.

Despite their defensive struggles, conceding an average of 3.25 goals per game, the Senators allowed only two goals in their previous outing. Replicating that effort is crucial for a potential win.

Goaltender Anton Forsberg, with a record of 5-4-0 in nine games, boasts a 2.91 GAA and a .891 save percentage after saving 33 of 35 shots.

Ottawa Senators Injury Update

Mark Kastelic is sidelined due to an ankle injury.

There is uncertainty about Thomas Chabot's availability, as he's questionable with a leg injury.