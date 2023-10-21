Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, lines, odds and predictions, & more | 21st Oct 2023

Hockey fans can look forward to more action on Saturday, October 21, 2023, as the Tampa Bay Lightning get ready to welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) and can be watched on NHL Network and BSSUN.

Toronto Maple Leafs preview

After a 3-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers on October 19, the Maple Leafs find themselves sitting in the middle of the Atlantic Division with a 2-2 record. The season began promisingly for the team, with their offense leading the way, averaging an impressive 3.75 goals per game.

The top line, led by William Nylander and John Tavares with four goals and 10 assists, has been outstanding. Complementing their efforts, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Calle Jarnkrok have combined for eight goals and four assists, while defensemen John Klingberg and Morgan Rielly contributed six assists, helping to ignite the offense from the blue line.

Tampa Bay Lightning preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning managed to secure a home victory in their most recent game, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on October 19. While they had a rough patch with three consecutive losses, a recent triumph has brought their record to 2-2-1, positioning them in the middle of their division.

Tampa Bay's offense has been a highlight, averaging 3.40 goals per game, including a four-goal performance in their latest win. Their top line, powered by Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel, boasts an impressive eight goals and four assists.

The entire offense has contributed to this strong start, with players like Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, and Nick Paul combining for five goals and 10 assists. Additionally, defenseman Victor Hedman has chipped in with a goal and four assists, further enhancing the team's offensive capabilities.

Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

TYLER BERTUZZI AUSTON MATTHEWS MITCH MARNER MATTHEW KNIES JOHN TAVARES WILLIAM NYLANDER MAX DOMI FRASER MINTEN CALLE JARNKROK NOAH GREGOR DAVID KAMPF RYAN REAVES

Defenceman

MORGAN RIELLY T.J. BRODIE JAKE MCCABE TIMOTHY LILJEGREN MARK GIORDANO JOHN KLINGBERG

Goalie

ILYA SAMSONOV JOSEPH WOLL

Tampa Bay projected lines

Forwards

ALEX BARRE-BOULET BRAYDEN POINT NIKITA KUCHEROV STEVEN STAMKOS ANTHONY CIRELLI BRANDON HAGEL TANNER JEANNOT NICK PAUL WALTTERI MERELÄ CONOR SHEARY LUKE GLENDENING MICHAEL EYSSIMONT

Defenceman

VICTOR HEDMAN ERIK CERNAK MIKHAIL SERGACHEV DARREN RADDYSH CALVIN DE HAAN NICKLAUS PERBIX

Goalie

JONAS JOHANSSON MATT TOMKINS

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning odds and predictions

In this highly anticipated matchup, the Toronto Maple Leafs step onto the ice as the favorites with odds at -118, while the Tampa Bay Lightning enter as the underdogs with odds at -103.

Hockey fans can expect an intense battle between these two skilled teams as they vie for victory. The Maple Leafs are expected to come out as the winner in this game.