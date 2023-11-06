Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 6, 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who are currently on a four game losing streak with a record 5-4-2, will welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have a record of 5-3-3, to the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

The game is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 6th, and will kick at 7 p.m. ET, broadcasted on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning:

Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Monday, Nov 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Broadcast: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 102.5 The Bone, CHUM 1050, and Sirius XM NHL Network CH 91

The Lightning's outstanding offense leads the way

The Lightning are enjoying a promising season with their offense stepping up, averaging 3.64 goals per game, including six in their recent match.

Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Steven Stamkos lead the top two lines with a total of 16 goals and 25 assists, while other players like Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul, and Alex Barre-Boulet have contributed 14 goals and nine assists.

Defensemen Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev have chipped in with two goals and 14 assists from the blue line. Despite the impressive offense, the defense has struggled, allowing an average of 3.27 goals per game.

Victor Hedman and Nicklaus Perbix have a combined 1.2 defensive point shares, but the rest of the unit has allowed opponents to take numerous shots on the net.

The bright spot has been goaltender Jonas Johansson, who boasts a .916 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA, wth 3.6 goals saved above average.

Injuries: Andrei Vasilevskiy (Back-Out) and Tyler Motte (Upper Body - Out)

The Toronto Maple Leafs' once-solid defense is now in disarray

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a challenging season, heavily reliant on their offense, which scores an average of 3.18 goals per game.

Leading the charge, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner have combined for an impressive 21 goals and 22 assists on the top two lines.

Furthermore, John Tavares, Matthew Knies, and Calle Jarnkrok have notched eight goals and 13 assists, and defensemen Morgan Rielly and John Klingberg have contributed two goals and 11 assists from the blue line, playing a significant role in enhancing the team's offensive capabilities.

Despite the offensive improvement, the defense has been struggling, conceding an average of 3.27 goals per game, with 13 goals allowed in the last three games.

Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have managed a combined 1.7 defensive point shares, but the rest of the defensive unit has been struggling, leaving opponents with open shots on the net.

The one silver lining is goaltender Joseph Woll, boasting a .928 save percentage and a 2.43 GAA, saving 4.5 goals above average on 194 shots.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries include - Matt Murray: Hip (Out), Conor Timmins: Lower Body (Out), Jake McCabe: Groin (Questionable), Timothy Lijegren: Lower Body (Out) and Jake Muzzin: Back (Out for season).