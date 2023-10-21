Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 21st Oct 2023

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the hockey excitement continues as the Tampa Bay Lightning prepare to host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The puck is set to drop at 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). For fans eager to catch this thrilling matchup, the game will be televised on NHL Network and BSSUN, ensuring that you won't miss any of the on-ice action.

Get ready for a showdown between these two formidable teams in what promises to be a game full of suspense, skill, and strategy.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview

The clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning promises to be a high-octane showdown, featuring two of the NHL's leading scorers.

Auston Matthews, donning the #34 C for the Maple Leafs, has been in sensational form, amassing an impressive 6 points through 6 goals. On the opposing side, Nikita Kucherov, sporting the #86 RW for the Tampa Bay Lightning, has contributed 4 goals and 2 assists, also accumulating 6 points.

These star players are undoubtedly the focal points of their respective teams, igniting the ice with their offensive prowess.

When it comes to team statistics, the Toronto Maple Leafs currently sit in the 6th spot within the Eastern Atlantic division. They boast an average of 3.5 goals per game (GPG) and a remarkable 35.0 shots per game (SPG).

Their goaltenders have demonstrated their mettle, making 95 saves. Furthermore, the team's average assists (A) and goals-against average (GAA) stand at 5.8 and 4.0, respectively.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are right on their heels, occupying the 4th spot in the Eastern Atlantic. They've been scoring an average of 3.4 goals per game and have 28.4 shots per game.

Furthermore, the team's average assists (A) and goals-against average (GAA) stand at 5.6 and 4.0, respectively.

Reviewing their recent games, the Toronto Maple Leafs (TOR) faced the Florida Panthers on 10/19 and suffered a 1-3 loss. The match against the Chicago Blackhawks on 10/16 ended in a 1-4 defeat. However, they secured an impressive 7-4 victory against the Minnesota Wild on 10/14.

The intense contest against the Montreal Canadiens on 10/11 saw them clinch a narrow 5-6 win.

For the Tampa Bay Lightning (TB), their most recent game on 10/19 saw them triumph over the Vancouver Canucks with a score of 4-3. Unfortunately, their 10/17 match against the Buffalo Sabres ended in a 2-3 loss.

The Ottawa Senators outperformed them on 10/15, resulting in a 2-5 loss. Their match against the Detroit Red Wings on 10/14 concluded with a 4-6 loss. However, they managed to secure a 3-5 victory over the Nashville Predators on 10/10.

As these two NHL powerhouses clash, fans eagerly await this thrilling matchup, with the star-studded lineups and competitive spirits of both teams promising an electrifying encounter on the ice.