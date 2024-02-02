Was Michael Buble under the influence of mushrooms during NHL All-Star draft? Team Hughes celebrity captain clarifies viral postgame comment

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto had its fair share of surprises, but one unexpected twist involved the renowned crooner Michael Buble. Following the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Draft on Feb. 1, NHL insiders and fans speculated about Buble's demeanor during the event.

The intrigue reached its peak when a postgame comment from Michael Buble surfaced, suggesting he might have been under the influence of mushrooms.

Buble's comment fueled the speculation:

"My buddy told me it was a microdose of mushrooms, he was lying. I thought I was in Blades of Glory for most of the time I was out there, but then I realized ‘holy shit, I’m at the NHL All-Star Game’,"

NHL insider Adam Laskaris set the internet abuzz with a tweet:

"Michael Buble is… having a good time in Toronto."

NHL insider Steve Dangle jumped into the conversation, sharing a video with Buble and captioning it:

"Reporting live on @MichaelBuble: Was he actually on shrooms. Answer: No, but he loves bread. @sdpnsports."

The video showed Buble and Dangle sitting in a restaurant, with the former casually munching on bread.

In the video, Dangle addressed the mushroom controversy, asking Buble directly if he was under the influence. Buble responded with a smile as he said:

"It was a joke. Of course, I wasn't. I'm sitting here at dinner. I do have a problem with bread. When I get anxious, I can't stop eating it. But, no, not mushrooms."

Buble's clarification brought a lighthearted touch to the situation, revealing that his quirky comment was indeed a jest.

As the viral moment unfolded, the humor continued with Dangle asking Buble if his bread confession was helping or hurting his case. Buble, with a nonchalant "Ehh!" reaction, kept the atmosphere light and playful.

Michael Buble on becoming a celebrity team captain

Michael Buble is on cloud nine and in high spirits. The 48-year-old Canadian vocalist is delighted to reveal his role as a celebrity team captain for the upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto on Feb. 3. Set to compete against fellow Canadians and celebrity captains Justin Bieber, Will Arnett, and Tate McRae, Buble is enthusiastic about putting forth his best efforts in the event.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Buble said:

“I love hockey. I'm a big fan of the game and I always love representing my country and my passion for the sport… I was thrilled to say yes to this opportunity.”

“They signed me officially ... I became an official member of the team with a one-day contract,” he says. “I’ve already been an NHL player.”

