Erik Karlsson's daughter’s adorable last meeting with Sharks mascot ahead of Pittsburgh move

Erik Karlsson is the renowned hockey defenseman for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who was recently being traded from the Sharks on August 6, 2023.

The star defenseman’s move to Pittsburgh was inevitable due to the three-ways deal of the San Jose Sharks, which includes the Montreal Canadiens.

However, his daughter, Harlow Karlsson, is going to face some difficult times in Pittsburgh without her best friend, S.J. Sharkie, the mascot of Erik Karlsson’s previous team.

While Karlsson’s family is on the move of shifting to Pittsburgh, S.J. Sharkie pays the last visit to his best friend forever as he describes their bond as ‘BFF.’

Sharkie arrived at the doorstep of the hockey star not empty-handed but with a gigantic rose for Karlsson’s three-year-old. As soon as Harlow saw S.J Sharkie, the friends embraced each other for one last time.

Their time together did not stop there as Sharkie went on to play with Harlow’s toys and her baby brother, Stellan. Karlsson’s daughter continued having a memorable time with her best friend as they both took several rounds down the slide in the backyard of the NHL veteran. The two companions also had an amazing time on the ice during Karlsson’s All-Star game in Florida in 2023.

After teaching a thing or two to little Harlow, S.J. Sharkie bid a sweet goodbye to his ‘BFF.’ However, according to him, it was definitely not a goodbye but a ’Sea you later.’

San Jose Sharks trade Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins

Hockey defenseman Erik Karlsson has been involved in a three-team trade by the San Jose Sharks to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Sharks had to give up Karlsson along with a third-round pick of the 2026 draft and Dillon Hamaliuk and Rem Pitlick.

Karlsson has won three James Norris Memorial Trophies in 2012, 2015, and most recently, 2023, establishing his position as one of the league's top defenses.

The player's ascent to notoriety was quick and unmistakable after being selected by the Ottawa Senators with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

During his nine seasons with the Senators, he not only displayed his extraordinary abilities but also took on the role of alternate captain, making an enduring contribution to the history of the team.