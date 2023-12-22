What is the biggest defeat in Toronto Maple Leafs history? Revisiting the one of the NHL's original six's worst game 

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the "Original Six" members to compete in the NHL. Moreover, they are also one of the most successful teams in the league, having won the second-most Stanley Cup titles (13) in the league.

The Maple Leafs compete in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference and play their home games at Scotiabank Arena. Ever since joining the league in 1917, the Leafs have produced some of the greatest memories on ice.

Although there have been several remarkable performances from the team, there have also been instances where the Toronto Maple Leafs were thrashed by the opposing team by a huge scoreline margin, adding to their worst games in franchise history.

New York Rangers v Toronto Maple Leafs

Notably, the largest defeat in Maple Leafs history is by 11 goals, and this has happened twice in their history. After clinching their 12th Stanley Cup title, the Leafs suffered their first heavy defeat to arch-rivals, the Boston Bruins, during a regular-season game on Jan. 18, 1964.

The mighty Bruins shut out the Leafs 11-0 at home. The Maple Leafs' second biggest regular season defeat came on the road on Dec. 26, 1991, when the Pittsburgh Penguins beat them 12-1.

What is the biggest defeat for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs?

Pittsburgh Penguins v Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs' biggest playoff defeat was against one of their "Original Six" rivals, the Montreal Canadiens. During the Conference Finals on March 30, 1944, the Canadiens shut out the Leafs 11-0 in the playoffs.

Moreover, the most goals conceded by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a single game is 14. This has happened twice in their history: first a 14-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on March 19, 1981, and second against the Canadiens with a scoreline of 14-7 on Jan. 10, 1920.