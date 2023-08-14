Which Dallas Stars players have also played for St. Louis Blues? Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 14

The Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues are the two teams featured on Day 31 of the Crossover NHL grid that need to be solved. To solve this grid, participants will require to test their skills and knowledge of players to be part of the two teams.

Before solving the NHL grid, let's first try to briefly learn the history of both teams. The Stars have been playing in the league for three decades now. They are one of the best teams in the league from the West Central Division. The Stars have won the Stanley Cup once.

The St. Louis Blues are also one of the most popular American teams to compete in the NHL. They have been part of the league since 1967 and also compete in the Central Division. Like the Stars, the St. Louis Blues have lifted the Cup once.

Notably, there are 76 players to skate for both the Stars and Blues. To solve this NHL grid, Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is one of the correct answers.

Brett Hull, Detroit Red Wings v St. Louis Blues

Hull played for just over a decade with the St. Louis Blues and had a stretch of three years with the Dallas Stars. The nine-time NHL All-Star also won one Cup with the Stars in 1999.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug. 14: Who else had spells with the Dallas Stars & St. Louis Blues?

Jamie Langenbrunner, St Louis Blues v Calgary Flames

Jamie Langenbrunner is another correct answer for this grid. He played for 18 years in the league and had a career with three teams. Langenbrunner turned up for nine years with the Dallas Stars and two with the St. Louis Blues.

Moreover, Langernbrunner is a two-time Stanley Cup winner — with the Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils.

Here are some more players for Dallas & St. Louis:

Curt Giles

Brenden Morrow

Steve Ott

Gordie Roberts

Darryl Sydor

Jon Casey

Barry Gibbs

Guy Carbonneau