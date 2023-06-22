Who is Ken Hitchcock? Know all about the latest Hockey Hall of Fame inductee

Ken Hitchcock is a reputable former ice hockey coach from Canada. Hitchcock was chosen as a recipient of the Order of Hockey in 2019 for his exceptional contributions to the game. Recently, the distinguished former head coach of the Stanley Cup-winning Dallas Stars was also officially confirmed as a member of the prestigious Class of 2023.

The NHL legend demonstrated his coaching skills with a number of elite NHL clubs throughout his career, including the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues, and Edmonton Oilers.

Ken Hitchcock also made a significant impact as an assistant coach for the Canadian Olympic national team in 2014. He led the Dallas Stars to a Stanley Cup triumph in 1999, signaling the height of his success. With a remarkable record of 849 victories, his exceptional coaching abilities have earned him a well-deserved spot as the fourth-winningest coach in NHL history.

Ken Hitchcock’s coaching career achievements

St Louis Blues v San Jose Sharks - Game Four

Ken Hitchcock quickly returned to his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers, after splitting with the Dallas Stars over the offseason. The team received a much-needed injection of discipline and direction with the arrival of Hitchcock.

The Flyers had a stellar 45-24-13 record in his first season but were defeated in the Conference Semifinals. The team finished the following season under Hitchcock's direction with a fantastic 40-21-15 record, reached the Conference Finals, and lost to the eventual champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in a seven-game series.

Ken Hitchcock began a new chapter in his coaching career on November 22, 2006, when he accepted the post of head coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets. On November 24, against his previous team, the Philadelphia Flyers, he presided over the Blue Jackets' debut game, which ended in a 3-2 defeat for Columbus.

In an unexpected change of events, the St. Louis Blues fired coach Davis Payne and named Ken Hitchcock as his replacement on November 6, 2011. He was honored for his excellent achievements when he was given the Jack Adams Award for NHL Coach of the Year with the Blues on June 20, 2012.

With a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 12, 2015, Hitchcock achieved his 693rd career regular-season win, passing Dick Irvin to take sole ownership of fourth place on all-time coaching victories. The retired hockey coach won his 700th game as a head coach on March 12, 2015, with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, adding to his list of accomplishments.

