Who is Lukas Dragicevic's father, Milan? Meet the former WHL player and coach

Milan Dragicevic, the father of Lukas Dragicevic, has had an eventful playing career, both as player and coach.

Before becoming a coach, Milan had a stint as a player in the Western Hockey League from 1986 to 1990, representing five different teams. His final season in the WHL was with the Victoria Cougars, where he collected 19 points in 32 games, despite the team's challenging season with only five wins, which set a WHL record.

Following his playing days, Milan Dragicevic embarked on a coaching career that showcased his passion and knowledge of the game. He started as an assistant coach for the WHL's Tri-City Americans before being appointed the coach of the Drayton Valley Thunder, an expansion team in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. Dragicevic's coaching acumen led the Thunder to a first-place finish in the 1998-99 season, demonstrating his ability to guide and develop a team.

In 2000, Dragicevic was named the first coach of the Vancouver Giants, another WHL franchise. During his two-year tenure with them, he faced the challenges of building a new team but led them to their first playoff appearance in 2002. Although the Giants were eventually swept in the playoffs by the Kelowna Rockets, Dragicevic's coaching efforts laid the foundation for the team's future success.

After parting ways with the Giants, Lukas Dragicevic's father found a new home at the University of British Columbia as the coach of the Thunderbirds hockey team. He spent 12 years at UBC, from 2002 to 2014, leaving a lasting impact on the program.

His coaching prowess was recognized in 2012 when he received the Conference Coach of the Year award, proof of his ability to develop players and lead a team to success.

Lukas Dragicevic's father Milan Dragicevic has also acted in a movie

Aside from his hockey endeavors, Milan Dragicevic has also dabbled in acting, with a couple of small roles as an extra. He played a Czech hockey player in the movie "Miracle" and portrayed a Klingon in a 2001 episode of the television show "Frasier."

Currently, Lukas Dragicevic's father serves as the U18 prep coach at the Delta Hockey Academy and holds the position of director of hockey pperations for the Richmond Ravens Female Hockey Association.

His experience and dedication to the sport continue to make a significant impact on young players' development and the hockey community as a whole.

Poll : 0 votes