NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers as possible suitors for $29,125,000 Ducks forward

As the NHL trade deadline on March 8 inches closer, speculation surrounds the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. One name in the spotlight is Anaheim Ducks' forward Adam Henrique.

The 33-year-old center, known for his crafty net-front scoring and hockey intelligence, has reportedly caught the attention of potential suitors, with insider speculation pointing toward the Leafs and Oilers.

Henrique, who inked a five-year, $29,125,000 contract with the Anaheim Ducks on July 16, 2018, has been a consistent performer throughout his 14th season in the league. His 2023-24 stats showcase his skill with 48 games played, 15 goals, 17 assists, and 32 points, averaging 17 minutes and 15 seconds on the ice.

A key strength of Henrique lies in his hockey intelligence, making him a reliable net-front scorer year after year. With a knack for scoring, he is on track to reach the 20-goal mark for the seventh time this season. Notably, the majority of his goals come from the inner slot, a crucial area where playoff series are often decided.

Henrique's impressive performance is highlighted by his ability in high-danger situations. He is in the 91st percentile among all forwards in high-danger shots and goals, according to NHL EDGE. This proficiency contributes to his high shooting percentage of 17.4 percent, ranking 19th among all left-shooting centers.

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs might try to acquire the Anaheim Ducks' forward.

"Henrique would allow the Oil to keep Ryan McLeod on the wing, or load up with McDavid and Draisaitl on the same line for stretches. Both are intriguing options."

Regarding the Toronto Maple Leafs:

"It’s easy to see a Henrique upgrade in Toronto’s bottom six."

Things Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs will have to keep in mind

However, the veteran forward is not without his critiques. Footspeed is identified as his main weakness, as he lacks the speed associated with some other players. Additionally, Henrique is not considered a top-tier defensive forward, with lower rankings in defensive categories and relatively low defensive zone touches.

Despite his considerable time on the penalty kill, the Ducks have struggled, ranking 25th in the league with a 77.4 percent success rate, with Henrique on the ice for 14 of the 44 goals conceded.

As the trade deadline approaches, the speculation surrounding Adam Henrique's potential move to either the Toronto Maple Leafs or the Edmonton Oilers is intriguing. Edmonton recently acquired Corey Perry and the Maple Leafs already possess a forward depth, so It will be interesting to see where Henrique would fit in.