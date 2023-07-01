Ryan Reaves new contract: How much is the UFA rumored to earn in Toronto Maple Leafs?

Ryan Reaves, a player known for his physicality and toughness on the ice, has caught the attention of the Toronto Maple Leafs. As per a tweet by David Pagnotta, Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Period, the Leafs are looking to bolster their roster with size and toughness in the free agency market. Reaves appears to be a top choice for the team.

David Pagnotta tweeted:

"The Maple Leafs will look to add some size & toughness via free agency. One player high on their list: Ryan Reaves"

Pagnotta also indicated in a subsequent tweet that a multi-year contract between Reaves and the Maple Leafs is anticipated to be confirmed the next day.

He tweeted:

"Expecting a multi-year deal for Reaves and the Maple Leafs tomorrow."

Darren Dreger, TSN's Hockey Insider, chimed in with additional information, stating that there is significant interest in Reaves, and it is believed that the target contract duration is three years. Dreger also mentioned that the Minnesota Wild were reportedly only willing to offer a two-year deal.

The anticipated average annual value (AAV) of the contract is expected to be around $1.3 million. Dreger also noted that Reaves is likely to become a fan favorite in Toronto.

Darren Dreger tweeted:

"Based on level of interest, it’s believed the target is 3 years. I don’t believe the Wild we’re willing to do more than 2 years. Expect the AAV to come in around $1.3. He will be a fan favourite in Toronto."

More on Ryan Reaves's career and stats

Ryan Reaves' physicality and ability to intimidate opponents make him a fan favorite. His presence on the ice often provides energy and can shift the momentum of a game.

Ryan Reaves, a Canadian right winger, has played for several NHL teams throughout his career, including the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, and New York Rangers. As he potentially joins the Toronto Maple Leafs, Reaves brings his physical presence and toughness to the team, which aligns with the Maple Leafs' objective of adding size and grit to their lineup.

Ryan Reaves has had a notable NHL career, having played in 828 games. Throughout his career, he has contributed 59 goals, 70 assists, and a total of 129 points. With a career plus/minus rating of -34, Reaves has accumulated 1,023 penalty minutes, demonstrating his physical presence on the ice. In addition, he has recorded three game-winning goals and eight playoff points. Reaves' career statistics also include 557 shots on goal and a shooting percentage of 10.6%.

