Toronto Maple Leafs have finally announced Brad Treliving as the new General Manager of their team. The team intends to move on quickly from the departure of Kyle Dubas and focus on other important matters.

Treliving is an experienced manager and while the Maple Leafs faithful are still pretty skeptical, he has started his job right away. He has been communicating with Auston Matthews about the latter's contract status.

The Spittin' Chiclets' Twitter account asked Maple Leafs fans what they want from the new GM. Their responses ranged from the sensible to the zany.

Dark Gambler II 🇨🇦All trolls will be blocked! @gambler2 @spittinchiclets Trade your precious "core" and give the team some depth as long as other teams can just push your "Core" off the puck the leafs will never ever finish better than 2nd round! @spittinchiclets Trade your precious "core" and give the team some depth as long as other teams can just push your "Core" off the puck the leafs will never ever finish better than 2nd round!

Slau-Mau @mattmaurice @spittinchiclets Fire queef,hire babcock laugh at Marner trade Matthew’s for all you can get and then send a Tanya Harding after Tavares. @spittinchiclets Fire queef,hire babcock laugh at Marner trade Matthew’s for all you can get and then send a Tanya Harding after Tavares.

Dave McElroy @D87MAC @spittinchiclets Trade everyone, except Justin Holl. He’s a building piece for our back end. @spittinchiclets Trade everyone, except Justin Holl. He’s a building piece for our back end.

Jedi Dave 🇨🇦 @JediDave74 @spittinchiclets Ask Matthews to sign for 6 seasons at $13 million per. If he says no, I'd let him know he's being traded before July 1st and I'll contact him when the deal is done. @spittinchiclets Ask Matthews to sign for 6 seasons at $13 million per. If he says no, I'd let him know he's being traded before July 1st and I'll contact him when the deal is done.

Hiring Dan Sutter certainly takes the cake among these suggestions.

Brad Treliving has his work cut out if he follows these suggestions for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hence, it's better if he follows his instincts in these matters.

Brad Treliving is an experienced hand for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Brad Treliving- New GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Brad Treliving served as the Calgary Flames general manager for the previous nine seasons. Treliving led the Flames to five postseason berths but only two series victories. Calgary didn't play in the postseason at all after the 2021–22 campaign.

Treliving and the Flames parted ways in April, with his contract set to expire on June 30.

As soon as the Toronto Maple Leafs cut connections with Dubas, Treliving's name was mentioned as a potential Dubas replacement. For the position, the Leafs also spoke with former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin.

But Treliving's accomplishments and experience in Calgary seem to have given him the edge.

Negotiating Auston Matthews' subsequent contract will be Brad Treliving's first focus. When the last year of his current contract (including a no-trade provision) begins on July 1, Toronto's star center will be eligible to negotiate a contract extension.

On Thursday, the Maple Leafs are anticipated to host a press conference to officially welcome Treliving to the team.

It will be interesting to know what the new GM's priorities will be and how he will handle a team that needs certain pieces to go all the way.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes