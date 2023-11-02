Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins: Game preview, lines, odds, predictions and more | 2nd Nov. 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Boston Bruins on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Toronto is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Boston, meanwhile, is on a two-game win streak and coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Florida Panthers.

The game can be seen on ESPN+ in the States and Sportsnet One in Canada at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Toronto Maple Leafs preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs have now lost two games in a row after losing to the Los Angeles Kings at home on Tuesday and overtime to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Toronto is 5-3-1 and is averaging 3.22 goals per game, ranking 13th in the NHL, while allowing 3.11 goals per game, ranking 15th.

The Maple Leafs are led by William Nylander with 13 points, John Tavares with 12, Auston Matthews with 10, Mitch Marner with eight, Morgan Rielly with seven and John Klingberg with five.

Boston Bruins preview

Boston is led by David Pastrnak with 14 points, Brad Marchand with nine points, Charlie McAvoy with eight points and Charle Coyle and Pavel Zacha with six points.

The Bruins are off to an 8-0-1 start, which has been a surprise this season. Boston is currently averaging 3.22, which ranks 13th, and is allowing just 1.56, the best in the NHL, as their goaltending duo has been dominant once again.

Toronto Maple Leafs preview

Forwards

Jarnkrok-Matthews-Marner

Bertuzzi-Tavares-Nylander

Knies-Kampf-Domi

Gregor-Holmberg-Reaves

Defensemen

Rielly-Brodie

Giordano-Liljegren

Lagesson-Klingberg

Goalies

Woll

Samsonov

Boston Bruins preview

Forwards

Zacha-Poitras-Pastrnak

Marchand-Coyle-DeBrusk

van Riemsdyk-Geekie-Frederic

Beecher-Brown-Steen

Defensemen

Lindholm-Shattenkirk

Lohrei-Carlo

Forbort-Mitchell

Goalies

Swayman

Ullmark

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins: Odds and prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins are both -110 as the game is a Pick'Em, while the over/under is set at six goals with the under juiced to -120.

Toronto has lost two straight games in a row and now goes on the road to play the Bruins, which is a tough place to play. Boston has been solid defensively, and even if Swayman gets the start, he still should be able to shut down this Maple Leafs offense.

Prediction: Boston 3, Toronto 1

Poll : Who do you think wins? Toronto Boston 0 votes