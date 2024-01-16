Toronto Maple Leafs vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 16, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS, SNW and TSN4.

The Oilers secured a 2-1 win on the road against the Canadiens on Saturday, while the Maple Leafs suffered a 4-2 home loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

With a home record of 11-6-1 and an overall mark of 23-15-1, the Edmonton Oilers are making a strong showing this season. The Oilers maintain a commendable +19 scoring differential, scoring 136 goals and allowing 17.

Connor McDavid leads the team in scoring with 57 points, including 41 assists, while Leon Draisaitl follows closely with 45 points, comprising 20 goals and 25 assists. Evander Kane has contributed 25 points, registering 14 goals this season. In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts an 18-9-1 record, a 2.63 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Meanwhile, Toronto's overall record stands at 21-12-8, with a remarkable 11-3-6 record in road games.

The Toronto Maple Leafs rank seventh in the NHL with 144 goals, averaging 3.5 goals per game. William Nylander leads the team with 57 points this season, including 21 goals and 36 assists.

Auston Matthews closely follows with 48 points, showcasing an impressive 33 goals. Mitch Mamer contributes 46 points, featuring 28 assists, while John Tavares adds 34 points, including two goals and 22 assists. In goal, Martin Jones boasts an 8-4-1 record, a 2.15 GAA and a .924 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Oilers and Maple Leafs have faced each other in a total of 117 games, combining regular-season and playoff contests.

The Oilers' overall record is 48-61-8 (44.4%) against the Maple Leafs.

Edmonton displays a strong penalty kill, thwarting 81.0% of their opponent's power plays, while the Maple Leafs boast a 77% success rate.

Toronto excels in faceoffs, ranking sixth in the league with a win percentage of 53.7%.

On the other hand, the Oilers secured victories in 52.1% of their faceoffs, placing them seventh in the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

As favorites this season, the Oilers have emerged victorious in 21 out of 33 games. In 21 matchups with odds lower than -154, the Oilers have secured victory in 14, boasting a 60.6% chance of winning tonight.

Conversely, the Maple Leafs, considered underdogs in six games this season, have clinched three upset wins (50.0%). Toronto faced odds of +129 or longer once this season and emerged victorious, with the Maple Leafs carrying a 43.7% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Oilers 4 - 3 Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to be first goal scorer: Yes.

Tip 5: Maple Leafs to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who Will Be The Winner? Edmonton Oilers Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes