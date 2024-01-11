Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 11, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (21-10-7) will strive for a fifth consecutive win as they clash with the New York Islanders (18-12-10) at the UBS Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto is riding high after a commanding 7-1 victory over the Sharks on Mondy, while the Islanders faced a 5-2 home defeat against the Canucks on the same day. The game will be broadcast on TSN4 and ESPN.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders: Game preview

Looking to build on their momentum from a decisive 7-1 victory over San Jose, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to extend their ongoing four-game winning streak.

William Nylander stands out as the team's top scorer this season, amassing 57 points, with 21 goals and 36 assists. Auston Matthews has contributed 46 points, including an impressive 31 goals.

Mitch Marner follows closely with 44 points, including 27 assists, while John Tavares has recorded 34 points, comprising 11 goals and 20 assists. In goal, Martin Jones boasts an 8-3-0 record, maintaining a stellar 1.98 GAA and an impressive .934 SV% this season.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders are entering the game with the aim of rebounding from a recent 5-2 defeat against Vancouver.

Mathew Barzal is the leading scorer for the Islanders, amassing 41 points, which includes 11 goals and 30 assists. Bo Horvat has contributed 39 points with 16 goals and 23 assists.

In goal, Ilya Sorokin has maintained a 12-8-8 record this season, maintaining a 3.20 GAA and .908 SV% this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Maple Leafs and Islanders have faced off in 183 games, combining regular season and playoff encounters.

The Maple Leafs hold an overall record of 85-87-7-3 (48.9%) against the Islanders and are on a two-game losing streak.

In regular season games, the Maple Leafs hold a 78-78-7-3 (49.1%) record against the Islanders.

The Maple Leafs are the sixth best scoring team in the NHL, with 136 goals (3.6 per game) this season.

In contrast, the Islanders are 19th in the league with 122 goals on the season, averaging 3.0 per game.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders: Odds and prediction

Toronto has secured victory in 18 of the 32 games where they were considered the favorites this season. In 26 games with odds lower than -132, the Maple Leafs have emerged victorious in 15 games, boasting a 56.9% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have played as the underdog 21 times this season, upsetting their opponents on eight occassions. The Islanders, when labeled as underdogs with odds of +112 or longer, hold a 7-7 record, with a 47.2% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5-3 Islanders

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Islanders to beat the spread: No

