Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 12th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to play their second game on a back-to-back against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be livestreamed on ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 14-6-5 and coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday night. Toronto is now 2-2 in its last four and currently in third place in the Atlantic division.

The Maple Leafs have been led by William Nylander, who has 34 points. Auston Matthews has contributed 28 points, Mitch Marner has 26 and John Tavares has 25. Tavares also recorded his 1000th career point on Monday.

The New York Rangers, meanwhile, are 19-6-1, which is good for the best record in the Eastern Conference. New York is coming off a 4-1 win over the LA Kings to snap its two-game losing streak. The Rangers have been led by Artemi Panarin, who has 38 points. Vincent Trochek has contributed 25 points, Chris Kreider has 22 and Mika Zibanejad has 21.

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Toronto is 291-225-95-12 all-time against New York.

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.32 goals per game, ranking ninth in the NHL.

New York allows just 2.69 goals per game, ranking eighth in the NHL.

The Rangers' power play is 30%, which is second-best.

Toronto is 6-2-4 on the road this season.

New York is 9-2 at home with a +8 goal differential.

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers: Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs are +136 underdogs, while the New York Rangers are -162 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Toronto is coming off an overtime loss to the Islanders and, with Joseph Woll out with an injury, will turn to Martin Jones in the net. Meanwhile, the Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin, one of the best goalies in the NHL.

New York's offense has also been solid this season, as the Rangers will be able to get a few past Jones, while Toronto will have a hard time scoring against Shesterkin.

Prediction: New York 4, Toronto 2.

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York to win -162.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -118.

Tip 3: Alexis Lafreniere over 0.5 points +105.

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin over 3.5 shots on goal +100.

Poll : Who do you think wins? New York Toronto 0 votes