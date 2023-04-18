Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game 1: Preview, Lines, Prediction, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs once again meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Last season, it was Tampa that overcame a 3-2 series deficit to leave Toronto hanging after the first round for the sixth straight season. Dating back to 2003-04, Toronto has not won a single playoff series.

So, the Leafs should be fired up. But can they finally get over the hump?

The Toronto Maple Leafs come into the postseason riding a four-game win streak. They finished fourth in the NHL standings, only behind Boston in the Atlantic Division. They also hold the third-best home record in the league at 27-8-6. Funny enough, Tampa Bay sits second.

The Bolts quietly maintained third in the Atlantic throughout the entire season. They are underwhelming. But why would anyone bet against them after three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final?

Toronto Maple Leafs: Keys to victory

The Leafs are the better team. But they were also the better team last year. For them to have success, they need to get to Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy early and often. Don't let his slight dip in numbers fool you, if Vasilevskiy sees the shot, he is likely going to stop it.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to utilize traffic in front of the net while also using their elite skills to create lateral passing plays that can draw Vasilevskiy out of position. Get him moving and take his eyes away and you should have success.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Keys to victory

Simply put: Andrei Vasilevskiy

New Jersey Devils v Tampa Bay Lightning

The 'Big Cat' is the single most important player in this series. If he can return to the playoff form that brought Tampa to the last three Finals, Toronto is going to have loads of trouble beating him. If he is just average, the team around him is probably not strong enough to hold off the high-flying Maple Leafs.

Projected Lineups

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel @jonassiegel Leafs’ projected Game 1 lineup:



Bunting — Matthews — Marner

Tavares — O’Reilly — Nylander

Aston-Reese — Kämpf — Lafferty

Kerfoot — Acciari — Järnkrok



McCabe — Brodie

Giordano — Holl

Rielly — Schenn



Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning Insider @Erik_Erlendsson

Stamkos-Point-Kucherov

Killorn-Cirelli-Hagel

Eyssimont-Paul-Colton

Maroon-Bellemare-Perry

Jeannot mixing in with Cirelli line



Hedman-Perbix

Sergachev-Raddysh

Cole-Cernak

Fluery-Bogosian



Vasilevskiy

Elliott



Prediction

This series is really hard to call and Game 1 fits the mold. Expect Toronto to be flying in front of their home crowd and for their key players to be on a mission after the collapse in last year's Conference Final.

Last spring, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner each collected three points and the Toronto Maple Leafs rolled over the Lightning 5-0 in Game 1. There is no reason why that will not happen again.

Prediction: Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

