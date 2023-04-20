The Toronto Maple Leafs were absolutely annihilated Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round matchup. It wasn't the first time these two teams met in the first round, but the Lightning looked like Toronto's worst nightmare.

Toronto Maple Leafs had the home advantage and all that meant for them was seeing angry and disappointed fans in the first game of their playoffs.

Pierre-Edouard Bellamare opened the scoring for Tampa within 90 seconds of the game. Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each scored a goal each to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead going into the second period.

Ryan O'Reilly and William Nylander looked to bring back Toronto into the game with their two goals but Brayden Point increased Tampa's lead to two goals by making in 4-2.

Michael Bunting's illegal check, late in the second period, to the head of defenseman Erik Cernak handed him an immediate ejection and was later handed a three-game suspension by the NHL's Department of Player Safety. That might be the last time we see Bunting play this year, if Tampa manages to clean sweep Toronto.

Corey Perry, Brayden Point gave Tampa a 6-2 lead at the end of the second period. Ross Colton added his name to the scoring sheet in the third period and Calle Jarnkrok scored the Toronto Maple Leafs' last goal of their crucial defeat.

Bunting was crucial to Toronto's top-six but seeing as he will miss a chunk of the series, Calle Jarnkrok was seen practicing in Buntin's spot alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will miss the services of Erik Cernak in Game 2. Victor Hedman and Tanner Jeannot may make an appearance in tonight's match after the former left the Game 1 in the first period with an undisclosed issue.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - O'Reilly - Acciari

Aston - Reese - Kampf - Laffert

Brodie - McCabe

Rielly - Schenn

Giordano - Holl

Samsonov

Woll

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineup

Stamkos - Point - Kucherov

Killorn - Cirelli - Hagel

Eyssimont - Paul - Colton

Marron - Bellemare - Perry

Hedman - Perbix

Sergachev - Raddysh

Cole - TBD

Fluery - Bogosian

Vasilevskiy

Elliott

Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to fight back hard and they need to do it now. Tampa already has the upper hand not only in terms of a huge victory, but with Tanner Jeannot's possible return to their lineup.

Andrei Vasilevskiy will look to recreate his 28-save performance and kick the Leafs down to give Tampa a comfortable 2-0 series lead as they head to Tampa to defeat home ice.

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews need to step up for Toronto or we might see a repeat of Game 1 but Tampa will likely ride the momentum from their last game and grab another win tonight.

Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 4

