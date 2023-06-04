When Ariana Grande was hit twice with a puck at Florida Panthers game

Ariana Grande, the pop superstar known for her chart-topping hits and distinctive style, has an interesting connection to the world of hockey. In a surprising twist, she made headlines in 1998 for being hit by a puck not once, but twice, at Florida Panthers games. The story resurfaced in 2019, catching the attention of hockey fans and the singer herself.

At the age of five, Ariana Grande attended Panthers games with her family, who had season tickets located behind the penalty boxes. Unfortunately, being in that area put her at risk of stray pucks entering the stands.

During a January 1998 game, a shot from Panthers defenseman Gord Murphy deflected over the glass and struck Grande on her right wrist. As a consolation, the Panthers gifted her with pieces of equipment. However, her journey as a puck magnet didn't end there.

Nine months later, during the Panthers' home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning on October 9, 1998, Ariana Grande was hit by a puck once again. This time, it struck her left wrist in a quick sequence of events. The incident made Grande the first fan to be hit by a puck at a Panthers game, a unique claim to fame that surely rivals her achievements in the music industry.

Ariana Grande also had the opportunity to ride the Zamboni at a Panthers game. This came about through a charity auction, in which her mother successfully bid $200 for the experience. The photo went viral because it showcased her curly hair instead of her trademark ponytail.

Ariana Grande riding the Zamboni at a Panthers game

Grande's involvement with the Panthers didn't stop there. She went on to sing the national anthem at their games and was seen sporting Florida hockey sweaters as late as 2013.

After 25 year's since the Ariana Grande incident, Florida Panthers are close to winning their first Stanley Cup

In the opening game of the Stanley Cup final, the Florida Panthers suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Panthers initially took an early lead but were unable to maintain their advantage as the Golden Knights staged a comeback to secure the victory.

Notable highlights of the game included Zach Whitecloud's crucial go-ahead goal and an impressive save by Adin Hill. The match was highly competitive, featuring physical gameplay and heated altercations between players.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Panthers' goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky remained positive and played down any concerns. He made 29 saves out of the 34 shots he faced. Only the second loss for Bobrovsky in the 12 postseason games.

