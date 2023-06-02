Will Patrick Kane be in the Hockey Hall of Fame? Analyzing veteran forward's chances

Patrick Kane is for sure a first-ballot Hall of Famer once his career is over. The American forward was drafted first overall in 2007 and has since played 1,180 NHL regular season games.

Kane was a hyped-up prospect who played for the London Knights in his draft year after leaving the USA National Team Development Program. In the OHL, Kane put up 145 points in 58 games to cement himself as the top prospect.

Patrick Kane has won three Stanley Cups, won the Conn Smythe in 2013 as the playoffs MVP, and won the MVP and scoring title in 2015. He also became the first American-born player to win the Art Ross Trophy (NHL's leading scorer) and the first American-born player to win the Hart Trophy (regular season MVP).

In 2017, the NHL commemorated its 100th season and named Patrick Kane one of the best 100 players of all time, which shows just how good he is.

Wayne Gretzky is confident that Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews will enter the Hall of Fame

Wayne Gretzky went out of his way to say Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are future Hall of Famers.

"Listen, I think that both of them are obviously superstars, both of them are Hall of Famers. I don't think there's any debate over that.

"More importantly, they're winners and they're very unselfish, and they've had a great deal of success. And they've been a real positive for Chicago, not only because of the way they play but because of the fact they've won championships."

Hearing that was an honor for Kane, who is arguably the greatest American player to ever play in the NHL:

"Hearing that, that’s pretty special. It's funny, I scored my 700th point the other night, and some of the text messages I got were, ‘You have 2,100 more points to catch Gretzky.’ That kind of speaks volumes about how great of a player he was. So that’s nice of him to say.”

Currently, Kane has 1,180 regular season games played, 451 goals and 786 assists for 1,237 points.

Given he was a key player in the Chicago Blackhawks winning three Stanley Cups, when his career is over Kane will be in the Hall of Fame.

