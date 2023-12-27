Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 27, 2023

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at the United Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks preview

The Winnipeg Jets have been one of the surprise teams this season, going 20-9-3, which is good for third in the Central Division. Winnipeg is coming off a 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins and on a two-game win streak.

The Jets have been led by Mark Scheifele who has 36 points. Josh Morrissey has 29 points. Kyle Connor has 28 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has 26 points, and Cole Perfetti has 22 points.

Chicago, meanwhile, has struggled this season, going 10-22-1, which is 15th in the Western Confernece. Chicago is on a two-game losing streak and coming off a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues despite leading 4-2 going into the third period.

The Blackhawks have been led by Connor Bedard who has 30 points. Philipp Kurashev has 19 points. Nick Foligno has 17 points. Jason Dickinson has 16 points, and Ryan Donato has 13 points.

Jets vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Winnipeg is 28-20-0-5 all-time against Chicago.

The Jets average 3.41 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

The Blackhawks are 6-9-1 with a -9 goal differential at home.

Winnipeg allows 2.53 goals per game, which ranks third.

Chicago averages just 2.42 goals per game, which ranks 30th.

The Jets are 9-4-1 on the road with a +13 goal differential.

The Blackhawks allow 3.70 goals per game, which ranks 31st.

Jets vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

The Winnipeg Jets are sizeable -225 favorites while the Chicago Blackhawks are +185 underdogs, with the over/under set at six goals.

Winnipeg has been a surprise this season, but their offense has been clicking, while goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is playing well. Chicago, meanwhile, has struggled this season to produce much offense, while their goaltending is also an issue.

The Winnipeg Jets should be able to score plenty of goals, as the Chicago Blackhawks allow too many high-danger chances, which Winnipeg can take advantage of.

Prediction: Winnipeg 5-2 Chicago

Jets vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg Jets -1.5 +105

Tip 2: Over 6 goals -112

Tip 3: Alex Iafallo over 1.5 shots on goal -160

Tip 4: Gabe Vilardi over 0.5 points -150

Poll : Who do you think wins? Chicago Winnipeg 0 votes