Maziya Sports & Recreation and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns in the Group D clash at Maldives National Football Stadium on December 11, Monday.

Maziya Sports & Recreation hold the wooden spoon in Group D, having bagged just one win. After suffering four defeats in five encounters so far, they have amassed just three points so far in the campaign.

Maziya started their competition on a winning note over Bashundhara Kings, defeating them by 3-1. However, they later suffered four consecutive defeats as their journey derailed suddenly. Interestingly, in their most recent game, Maziya suffered a defeat over Kings by 1-2. Midfielder Regan Obeng was the lone goal-scorer for the side.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giant occupy the third position in Group D with two wins and one defeat after playing five encounters. They are carrying seven points in the tally.

They started their campaign with consecutive wins over Odisha FC (4-0) and Maziya (2-1). Regrettably, they suffered a hat-trick of defeats later. In their most recent game, they registered a 2-5 defeat over Odisha FC. Midfielders Hugo Boumous and Kiyan Nassiri were the only goal-scorers for Super Giant in that game.

Match Details

Match: Maziya Sports & Recreation vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Group D, AFC Cup 2023

Date & Time: December 11, 2023, at 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Maldives National Football Stadium

MSR vs MBG Squads to choose from

Maziya Sports & Recreation

Hussain Shareef, Ali Naajih, Iyan Abdul Aleem, Edgaras Zarskis, Sebastijan Antic, Samooh Ali, Ahmed Numaan, Haisham Hassan, Hassan Shifaz, Hussain Sifaau, Branimir Jocic, Hamza Mohamed, Ibrahim Aisham, Khalil Gamal, Mohamed Irufaan, Rega Obeng, Tomoki Wada, Hussain Nihan, Vojislav Balabanovic, Ali Fasir, Hassan Raif, Hassan Naiz, Hassan Nazeem, Abdullah Rifaah

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Syed Zahid, Brendan Hamill, Anwar Ali, Sumit Rathi, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Ravi Rana, Deepak Tangri, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ningombam Engson Singh, Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Md Fardin Ali Molla, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Hector Yuste

MSR vs MBG Probable Starting Lineup

Maziya Sports & Recreation

Hussain Shareef, Branimir Jocic, Sebastijan Antic, Samooh Ali, Hassan Shifaz, Khalil Gamal, Ibrahim Aisham, Rega Obeng, Hamza Mohamed, Vojislav Balabanovic, Hassan Naiz

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai, Jason Cummings, Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Armando Sadiku

MSR vs MBG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AFC Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hussain Shareef, Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Anwar Ali, Branimir Jocic, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Rega Obeng, Jason Cummings, Vojislav Balabanovic

Captain: Hugo Boumous | Vice-Captain: Dimitri Petratos

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hussain Shareef, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Ibrahim Aisham, Rega Obeng, Armando Sadiku, Jason Cummings, Vojislav Balabanovic

Captain: Jason Cummings | Vice-Captain: Sahal Abdul Samad